Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Patriots
Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions have put themselves in a very difficult position as they sit at 1-3 with a road matchup against the New England Patriots staring them straight in the face. With a win, the Lions would move to 2-3 on...
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
Former Ohio State first-round draft pick signed by the Arizona Cardinals
Former Ohio State center and 2017 Rimington Trophy winner, Billy Price, was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. Price had spent the first part of the 2022 season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Price was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. The former Buckeye...
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) unlikely to play Week 5 for Detroit
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Swift is expected to be held out through the Lions' bye and return Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jamaal Williams is expected to carry the load again on Sunday, with Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds backing him up. Williams has had at least 20 touches and cleared the century mark in scrimmage yards each of the past two weeks.
Jaylen Waddle (groin) joins Dolphins practice Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) was seen at practice on Thursday. Waddle was also seen on Wednesday during the portion of practice open to the media, but he was listed as DNP on the injury report. The second-year receiver should be fine for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets if he can avoid another DNP on Thursday. Waddle caught 2 passes on 5 targets for 39 yards in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jared Goff mentioned as MVP candidate as Detroit Lions offense dominates
Who gave Jared Goff some MVP love?NFL Scout shows love for Goff. Heading into the 2022 season, I told everybody who would listen that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was about to prove his haters wrong, and through the first four games of the season, I am confident he has begun to do just that.
Jets’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
At 2-2 through the first four weeks, the New York Jets are one of the pleasant surprises in the 2022 NFL season. But it certainly hasn’t been all perfect on the road to .500 a quarter of the way through the schedule. The Jets have had their share of...
Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons
After years of trade speculation and rumblings about his future in the desert, wide receiver Andy Isabella's days with the Arizona Cardinals have come to a rather anticlimactic close. The Cardinals waived Isabella on Tuesday, signing offensive lineman Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in a corresponding...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that the hope is the joint investigation will conclude within the...
Dolphins look for 500th win, take on Jets coming off stunner
MIAMI (3-1) at NEW YORK JETS (2-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 3-1-0; Jets 2-2-0. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins 57-55-1. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Jets 31-24 on Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. LAST WEEK: Dolphins lost...
Dan Campbell says Lions win if not for Jared Goff’s pick-six
What did Dan Campbell say about Jared Goff?Overall, Jared Goff played a solid game. On Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions offense put up a whopping 45 points but according to Dan Campbell, if the Lions could get back Goff’s big mistake, they would have won the game.
Hunter Renfrow returns to Raiders practice
Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting closer to playing. Renfrow is practicing on Wednesday for the first time in a couple of weeks. He has been in the concussion protocol since suffering a hit on the last play of Las Vegas’ loss to Arizona in Week Two. At this...
