Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) was seen at practice on Thursday. Waddle was also seen on Wednesday during the portion of practice open to the media, but he was listed as DNP on the injury report. The second-year receiver should be fine for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets if he can avoid another DNP on Thursday. Waddle caught 2 passes on 5 targets for 39 yards in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO