Bobby Evans
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) unlikely to play Week 5 for Detroit

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Swift is expected to be held out through the Lions' bye and return Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jamaal Williams is expected to carry the load again on Sunday, with Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds backing him up. Williams has had at least 20 touches and cleared the century mark in scrimmage yards each of the past two weeks.
numberfire.com

Jaylen Waddle (groin) joins Dolphins practice Thursday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) was seen at practice on Thursday. Waddle was also seen on Wednesday during the portion of practice open to the media, but he was listed as DNP on the injury report. The second-year receiver should be fine for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets if he can avoid another DNP on Thursday. Waddle caught 2 passes on 5 targets for 39 yards in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

After years of trade speculation and rumblings about his future in the desert, wide receiver Andy Isabella's days with the Arizona Cardinals have come to a rather anticlimactic close. The Cardinals waived Isabella on Tuesday, signing offensive lineman Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in a corresponding...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dolphins look for 500th win, take on Jets coming off stunner

MIAMI (3-1) at NEW YORK JETS (2-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 3-1-0; Jets 2-2-0. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins 57-55-1. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Jets 31-24 on Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. LAST WEEK: Dolphins lost...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Hunter Renfrow returns to Raiders practice

Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is getting closer to playing. Renfrow is practicing on Wednesday for the first time in a couple of weeks. He has been in the concussion protocol since suffering a hit on the last play of Las Vegas’ loss to Arizona in Week Two. At this...
