Deebo Samuel runs past and through entire Rams defense on way to marvelous TD

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Sometimes football is easy. When you have a player like Deebo Samuel, you get him the ball and watch him run through the entire defense.

That's what the San Francisco 49ers dialed up on Monday night. Samuel made one of the prettiest plays of the season so far, not that it's unexpected. He makes the spectacular look easy at times.

The San Francisco 49ers were engaged in a tight battle against the Los Angeles Rams late in the second quarter when they just got Deebo the ball and let him do the rest.

Samuel's big play started when he reached high and snagged a pass over cornerback Derion Kendrick. That left the Rams to take down Samuel in the open field, and that's not ending well for the defense in most cases.

Samuel broke a tackle from safety Taylor Rapp, ran away from a couple other defenders as he got upfield, broke another tackle attempt by cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the open field and got one big block from teammate Brandon Aiyuk near the goal line.

What a score.

It was a 57-yard touchdown and it was a great example of Samuel's athleticism and creativity too. Don't forget about the downfield blocking either, which was nice.

Samuel was a breakout star last season. He wanted a new contract, and the 49ers refused to trade him when he was unhappy. Samuel got his three-year deal worth more than $71.5 million. Everyone was happy with that deal on Monday night.

