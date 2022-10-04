Read full article on original website
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, committing Wednesday; Washington Huskies emerge as favorites
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates, the nation's No. 2 shooting guard, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CT. In August, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound playmaker released a top nine consisting of Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas ...
Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now
It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!. Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.
gozags.com
Women’s Golf Wins Tournament Title in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's golf team won the Pat Lesser- Harbottle SeattleU Invitational tournament title at the Tacoma Country Club Tuesday. The Zags finished the event eight-over with a team total of 872. Weber State was second at nine-over (873). This was GU's first team title in an event since winning the Hobble Creek Classic to open the 2021-22 season.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
rentonreporter.com
Press Operator Jobs Hiring Now in Lakewood, WA [Competitive Wages!]
Sound Publishing is searching for a Press Operator professional in Washington State to run our computer-controlled Goss/Manroland Universal 70 press at our Lakewood, WA Facility. Press Operator Job responsibilities include:. Handling production of the printed materials, including the printing and palleting process, to ensure it meets the specifications and is...
What autumn? Summer keeps rolling into October in the Pacific Northwest
It's been several days of sunshine and well-above-average temperatures to end September in the Northwest, and October is, if anything, beginning even warmer.
thecentersquare.com
Seattle has fastest cooling housing market in U.S., according to Redfin
(The Center Square) – Blame high mortgage rates for why Seattle has the fastest cooling housing market among all U.S. cities, according to a new report from the realty Redfin. Home prices in Seattle were selling for 2% less in August than in July and about 34% fewer homes...
Gas prices climb by over 30 cents in a week in Washington
Gas prices in western Washington are rising at an alarming rate, and all indications are they will continue to climb. On Wednesday, the oil-producing countries that comprise OPEC decided to cut production to increase prices even more. On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
KUOW
Why are you so worked up about Buoy?: Today So Far
The Seattle Kraken has a new mascot, a sea troll named Buoy. Not everyone is happy about it. But so what. Not everything is for you and that is OK. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 3, 2022. Let's get something out of the...
Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral
SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
educationplanetonline.com
22 Top Autism Schools in Washington State
Are you a parent looking for a top-notch education for your special-needs child? Washington’s Autism Schools were created in response to this need. The goal of special education is to develop children to their fullest potential in a supportive, nurturing environment. But far too many parents and kids have been left behind by a system that lacks the resources to cater to their very specific needs.
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said in addition...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
airwaysmag.com
Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route
DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
Eater
Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month
Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
