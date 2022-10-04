ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after Illinois State University students hit by car while leaving Normal pub: police

 5 days ago

A man has been arrested after two Illinois State University students were critically injured in a Normal crash last month .

The driver, 20-year-old Aidan McCain, was speeding northbound on Linden Street when he lost control of the vehicle on Sept. 15, police said. He left the roadway at the northeast corner of an intersection and struck Mike Burns and Carson Bates. The pedestrians were leaving Pub II, a popular hangout near campus.

McCain was arrested on Monday following an investigation, police said. He has been charged with felony aggravated reckless driving.

Burns and Bates are still hospitalized and recovering from their injuries, police said.

A GoFundMe page was to raise money for the victims' medical expenses.

