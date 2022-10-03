Read full article on original website
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Yankees' Michael Kay: Aaron Judge probably made 'over $100M' from historic season
Less than 24 hours after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season record for home runs at 62, some fans of the club understandably had moved on to wondering where Judge will play home games next spring. Judge, of course, rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million...
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA・
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
MLB・
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
NFL・
Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?
The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
5 managerial candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager
White Sox manager Tony La Russa has announced his retirement due to health concerns. White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s illustrious hall of fame career is coming to an end after he announced his retirement on Monday afternoon. After 2900 wins, 3 world series championships, and 6 Pennants, the 4-time manager of the year is stepping away from the game of baseball due to health issues. This comes as no surprise as La Russa struggled with his health throughout the year causing him to be away from the White Sox for periods of time.
Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Astros
Philadelphia Phillies (87-73, third in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (104-56, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -201, Phillies +169; over/under is 7 runs.
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
MLB・
Where the Twins sit in MLB's new draft lottery system
The Twins have less than a 1 in 100 shot at the No. 1 pick.
ABC News
Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
