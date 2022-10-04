ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Deebo Samuel runs past and through entire Rams defense on way to marvelous TD

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2349TM_0iKnfHSq00

Sometimes football is easy. When you have a player like Deebo Samuel, you get him the ball and watch him run through the entire defense.

That's what the San Francisco 49ers dialed up on Monday night. Samuel made one of the prettiest plays of the season so far, not that it's unexpected. He makes the spectacular look easy at times.

The San Francisco 49ers were engaged in a tight battle against the Los Angeles Rams late in the second quarter when they just got Deebo the ball and let him do the rest.

Samuel's big play started when he reached high and snagged a pass over cornerback Derion Kendrick. That left the Rams to take down Samuel in the open field, and that's not ending well for the defense in most cases.

Samuel broke a tackle from safety Taylor Rapp, ran away from a couple other defenders as he got upfield, broke another tackle attempt by cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the open field and got one big block from teammate Brandon Aiyuk near the goal line.

What a score.

It was a 57-yard touchdown and it was a great example of Samuel's athleticism and creativity too. Don't forget about the downfield blocking either, which was nice.

Samuel was a breakout star last season. He wanted a new contract, and the 49ers refused to trade him when he was unhappy. Samuel got his three-year deal worth more than $71.5 million. Everyone was happy with that deal on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
NFL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
92K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy