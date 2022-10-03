ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident

Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in car crash near Walcott

A Davenport woman is dead after a single car accident near Walcott early this morning. On Wednesday, October 5th at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott. This roadway is a paved two-lane highway […]
WALCOTT, IA
KCRG.com

Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized. Will Coohey was leaving Thunder Hills golf course after helping Wahlert’s golf team qualify for state. In a post on the nonprofit CaringBridge’s website, staff said the crash happened at about 4:30...
DUBUQUE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver

A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Person dies after Dubuque tractor rollover accident

It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
EAST MOLINE, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Tractor rollover in Iowa kills one person Sunday night

SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL): One person is dead after they were pinned underneath a tractor in Sherill Sunday night. Dubuque County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene on Hammerand Road at 7:39 p.m. Google Maps shows the scene is located near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge

A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
IOWA CITY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record

The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
ANAMOSA, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge

Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
EVANSDALE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning

One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...

