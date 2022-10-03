Read full article on original website
Davenport woman dies after losing control of car in rural Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Name released in fatal Dbq Co. Tractor Rollover Accident
Dubuque County authorities have released the name of a man killed in a fatal tractor rollover this past weekend. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital. The operator, identified as 43 year old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque, was later pronounced dead. The incident...
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
1 dead in car crash near Walcott
A Davenport woman is dead after a single car accident near Walcott early this morning. On Wednesday, October 5th at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott. This roadway is a paved two-lane highway […]
KCRG.com
Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized. Will Coohey was leaving Thunder Hills golf course after helping Wahlert’s golf team qualify for state. In a post on the nonprofit CaringBridge’s website, staff said the crash happened at about 4:30...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver
A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
KCRG.com
Person dies after Dubuque tractor rollover accident
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
KWQC
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
cbs2iowa.com
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
KIMT
Tractor rollover in Iowa kills one person Sunday night
SHERILL, Iowa (KWWL): One person is dead after they were pinned underneath a tractor in Sherill Sunday night. Dubuque County Sheriff Deputies arrived to the scene on Hammerand Road at 7:39 p.m. Google Maps shows the scene is located near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge
A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend. On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates....
Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning
One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
KCRG.com
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
