Pittsburgh, PA

FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

With Home Run #703, Pujols Reaches Another Milestone

Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run Monday night. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of the Cards' eventual 3-2 loss. It was...
MLB
Yardbarker

Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100

Juan Yepez's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, sending the Pirates to their 100th loss. With one out in the 10th inning, Yepez lined a single to right-center off Chase De Jong (6-3) to drive in automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

