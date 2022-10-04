Read full article on original website
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
With Home Run #703, Pujols Reaches Another Milestone
Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run Monday night. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of the Cards' eventual 3-2 loss. It was...
Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100
Juan Yepez's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, sending the Pirates to their 100th loss. With one out in the 10th inning, Yepez lined a single to right-center off Chase De Jong (6-3) to drive in automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
