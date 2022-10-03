Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
Local farmers hosting annual potato dig for the community this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Amid inflation and soaring gas and food prices, many families have felt a strain on their bank accounts. Certain grocery items may not be as attainable as they used to be. A local farm is hoping to provide some relief. Vista Valley Ag, a potato farm...
Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
Accident claims life of local man
FORT HALL — A Blackfoot man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot, according to an Idaho State Police press release. Police said the accident occurred at 7:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 97 in...
Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event
Multiple employers who are ready to hire qualified applicants will be on hand at a hiring event Oct. 5. The post Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event appeared first on Local News 8.
3 weeks after getting a job, I was offered the same position at another company for double the pay. How do I handle this?
3 weeks after getting a job, I was offered the same position at another company for double the pay. How do I handle this?
'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
Jim Serr Automotive has a new name and owner
What was once Jim Serr Automotive for more than 50 years will soon have a new name — Ellsworth Automotive. The name is new to the 1970s auto shop but not to the city of Idaho Falls. Spencer Ellsworth, owner of the newly named Ellsworth Automotive, and his family...
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man
Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
Idaho Falls man sentenced in kidnapping case arrested again for felony battery
An Idaho Falls man, who previously was convicted for his role in the kidnapping and torture of a woman, has been arrested for reportedly attacking a different woman. According to court records Austin Alverado reportedly punched a woman, then kicked her multiple times in the back while she was in a fetal position. The affidavit states an Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed bruising on the victim’s face and multiple injuries on her back.
Superintendent announces resignation following controversial raises
DRIGGS — Longtime Teton Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme will step down at the end of this school year. The district on Monday announced Woolstenhulme’s plan to resign effective July 1. Woolstenhulme shared the announcement with EdNews via email Monday night. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby praised Woolstenhulme’s “steady leadership...
Police investigate fatality collision on Sunnyside
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded Wednesday to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. The post Police investigate fatality collision on Sunnyside appeared first on Local News 8.
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
