Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Waiting for 62, batting title in doubt
Time is not on Aaron Judge’s side in his quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger is running out of at-bats to make up ground in the race for the American League batting title. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge went 1-for-4 with...
With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale
ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
D-backs aren't good yet, but trending in that direction
The Arizona Diamondbacks were a dreadful baseball team in 2021
There's a New American League Home Run King - Aaron Judge Hits #62
Aaron Judge is the new single-season American League Home Run King. Judge hit his 62nd Home Run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' mark of 61 Home Runs back in 1961. Maris' record had stood up for 61 years! Judge is a free agent at the end of the season. Judge hit his Home Run in a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers in the 2nd game of a Doubleheader.
How to Watch the 2022 MLB AL Wild Card Games Live Without Cable
The MLB postseason begins Friday, Oct. 7 with 12 teams competing in the playoffs instead of 10. With the AL
Yankees, Rangers lineups Game 1 Tuesday | Aaron Judge at DH; James Taillon on mound (10/4/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers’ are playing a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise the game. The pitching matchup for the opener is Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon...
Yanks Lose Finale, Mets, Red Sox Win; Playoffs Start Fri; TNF Ind/Denver
In MLB, on the final day of the regular season, the Yankees lost to the Rangers 4-2. Jose Trevino homered for New York. The Yankees get a first round bye and will await the winner of the Tampa Bay/Cleveland Wild Card Series(Best of 3). The Mets beat the Nationals 9-2....
Still no 62nd homer, but Aaron Judge ignites Yankees rally in Game 1 win over Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — There were scattered boos at Globe Life Field during Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader when Aaron Judge led off the Yankees’ eighth inning with a first-pitch line single to center facing Texas Rangers lefty reliever Brock Burke. Mostly a pro-Yankees crowd, everyone wanted to...
