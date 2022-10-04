ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"

The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Worthy Didn't Want To Panic After The Lakers Lost By 30 Points Against The Kings: “Overall, It’s The First Game You Gotta Shake Off A Little Dust… For The First Unit, It Was Ok.”

Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to build a roster to avoid having a repeat of their 2021-22 NBA season. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament last season, which was frankly embarrassing for a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’

Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks

Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

A Jae Crowder deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers would seemingly include Cedi Osman and that’s a bad idea

If a Jae Crowder deal does happen it will apparently involve Cedi Osman, which is a bad idea. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a team that can be an NBA Finals contender for years to come. Making smart moves to fortify and improve the team are key to capitalizing on this bounty of riches, but adding the right pieces matters more than just making moves. That’s why it’s key that the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t make rash decisions by acquiring Jae Crowder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details

Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut

1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
NBA

