Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Yardbarker
James Worthy Didn't Want To Panic After The Lakers Lost By 30 Points Against The Kings: “Overall, It’s The First Game You Gotta Shake Off A Little Dust… For The First Unit, It Was Ok.”
Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to build a roster to avoid having a repeat of their 2021-22 NBA season. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament last season, which was frankly embarrassing for a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Observations from Ben Simmons' Nets debut in preseason loss to Sixers
Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets in Monday’s preseason game hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only was it Simmons’ first game with the Nets, but it was also his first game in over a year — since his former Sixers’ infamous Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’
Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
FOX Sports
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
‘One of the white guys that actually belong’: Warriors’ Andre Iguodala drops eye-opening Donte DiVincenzo take
The Golden State Warriors lost a handful of players in the offseason following what was a truly epic title run in 2021-22. They did add a few new faces into the mix for their upcoming title defense, though, and one of them happens to be one-time NBA champ Donte DiVincenzo.
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents
Two free agents are expected to sign with the Clippers
A Jae Crowder deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers would seemingly include Cedi Osman and that’s a bad idea
If a Jae Crowder deal does happen it will apparently involve Cedi Osman, which is a bad idea. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a team that can be an NBA Finals contender for years to come. Making smart moves to fortify and improve the team are key to capitalizing on this bounty of riches, but adding the right pieces matters more than just making moves. That’s why it’s key that the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t make rash decisions by acquiring Jae Crowder.
New Lakers role player is already committing long-term to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had more roster turnover than any other team in the league. The only players that are still on the roster from the 2020 championship team are Anthony Davis and LeBron James even though the title was won less than two calendar years ago. Rob Pelinka...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
NBA
Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details
Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
Yardbarker
Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut
1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
