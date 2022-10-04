ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Angels set to buzz the Bay Area for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO – Looping, rolling and gliding between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the Blue Angels will amaze and delight once again with their storied air show, the highlight of Fleet Week, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of visitors and residents are expected to attend Fleet Week, which began Monday and runs through October 10. Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022The six F-18 Super Hornets in the Blue Angels air show and their daredevil pilots are the stars of the show, perhaps even more so this year, following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick." "We expect this year's Fleet Week...
Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.  The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best...
