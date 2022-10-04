ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

chathamjournal.com

ACC announces football game times & networks for October 15

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 15. Games of local interest in North Carolina include NC State at Syracuse on Saturday at 3:30 pm. North Carolina will play Duke at Wallace Wade stadium at 8 pm.
GREENSBORO, NC

