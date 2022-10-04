Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to set and use favorite skins in VALORANT
At long last, one of the most anticipated and requested features is making its VALORANT debut. Included in the release of Patch 5.07 is the ability to mark a handful of in-game items as favorites, as well as an equipable “Random Favorite” for each weapon. Players can now...
dotesports.com
All Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 and how to unlock them
Part of the attraction of Fortnite is that Epic Games is constantly coming up with new ways to engage its players. With the wealth of new challenges and cosmetics that players can earn, there are hours of new content added every season for players to enjoy. Part of that appeal is unlocking the new Super Style cosmetics that require the player to reach level 200 to complete.
dotesports.com
How to fix the LS-0016 error in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games currently out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. Since Epic Games is constantly evolving Fortnite with new content, it makes sense that it might occasionally run into some bugs. Right now, many players are encountering the LS-0016 error...
dotesports.com
All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v22.10 (Fortnitemares)
Fortnitemares is a seasonal Fortnite event happening during October to celebrate the spooky season of Halloween. This year’s update v22.10, which will bring about Fortnitemares and fresh spooky cosmetics, is set to release later on Oct. 3. While preparing for the update, Epic Games stumbled upon several mistakes, and the servers were down for roughly 11 eleven hours. This gave regular data miners like HYPEX a window of opportunity to dig out seasonal cosmetics and skins.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
dotesports.com
Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it
The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle. The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:. Dawnguard. Hearthfire. Dragonborn. This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of...
Megan Thee Stallion gets into Halloween spirit with fun home photo shoot
Megan Thee Stallion must've watched the episode of Friends where Monica puts a turkey on her head and gotten some ideas in the process. To celebrate the beginning of October, the Savage singer posted a series of photos to her account, where she is seen lounging around with a pumpkin on her head.
dotesports.com
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
laptopmag.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
dotesports.com
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them
Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Will Overwatch skins be available in Overwatch 2?
While Overwatch 2 is a new chapter for the franchise, it won’t be tossing out everything from the first game. Alongside the introduction of a new free-to-play battle pass structure and an in-game shop for direct purchases, players will be able to obtain plenty of content featuring their favorite existing heroes, from old hats like Soldier: 76 to newer cast inclusions like Echo. In this way, Overwatch 2 is a mash-up of the new and the old.
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
dotesports.com
Grapple with Cobra: Fortnite v22.10 update patch notes
After an unexpected 11–hours long maintenance, the Fortnite v22.10 update finally hit the live servers. As it’s tradition, Epic Games is introducing a new weapon, unvaulting the hidden Fortnite gems, and even making minor tweaks to the Squad Comms Wheel. Without any further ado, let’s see what awaits us with the first update of Chapter three, season four.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
dotesports.com
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?
Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
Overwatch 2 review
Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
dotesports.com
How to complete all of the Evolving Stars Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
The Season of Light is cycling through, with stars littering the sky and bringing a number of Pokémon that evolve using Evolution Items and the next set of seasonal Special Research. That Special Research story will allow players to evolve their Cosmog for the first time if they have...
itechpost.com
Rockstar Games To Bring New Content, 2021’s Halloween Pass to Red Dead Online for Spooktober
Red Dead Online is back from the brink of death, sort of. Rockstar Games recently announced it is adding new and previously released content for its neglected online multiplayer game after a year of releasing no new content for it. Rockstar Games announced earlier in July that Red Dead Online...
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
