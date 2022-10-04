ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to set and use favorite skins in VALORANT

At long last, one of the most anticipated and requested features is making its VALORANT debut. Included in the release of Patch 5.07 is the ability to mark a handful of in-game items as favorites, as well as an equipable “Random Favorite” for each weapon. Players can now...
All Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 and how to unlock them

Part of the attraction of Fortnite is that Epic Games is constantly coming up with new ways to engage its players. With the wealth of new challenges and cosmetics that players can earn, there are hours of new content added every season for players to enjoy. Part of that appeal is unlocking the new Super Style cosmetics that require the player to reach level 200 to complete.
How to fix the LS-0016 error in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games currently out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. Since Epic Games is constantly evolving Fortnite with new content, it makes sense that it might occasionally run into some bugs. Right now, many players are encountering the LS-0016 error...
All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v22.10 (Fortnitemares)

Fortnitemares is a seasonal Fortnite event happening during October to celebrate the spooky season of Halloween. This year’s update v22.10, which will bring about Fortnitemares and fresh spooky cosmetics, is set to release later on Oct. 3. While preparing for the update, Epic Games stumbled upon several mistakes, and the servers were down for roughly 11 eleven hours. This gave regular data miners like HYPEX a window of opportunity to dig out seasonal cosmetics and skins.
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
What are Overwatch Coins? How to earn them

Overwatch is entering a new era with the release of Overwatch 2, a major transition for the team-based hero shooter. Key changes are the shift to five-vs-five gameplay and a move to a free-to-play model. This includes the addition of a battle pass and a virtual currency that drives most in-game purchases like Gleamium in MultiVersus or V-Bucks in Fortnite.
Will Overwatch skins be available in Overwatch 2?

While Overwatch 2 is a new chapter for the franchise, it won’t be tossing out everything from the first game. Alongside the introduction of a new free-to-play battle pass structure and an in-game shop for direct purchases, players will be able to obtain plenty of content featuring their favorite existing heroes, from old hats like Soldier: 76 to newer cast inclusions like Echo. In this way, Overwatch 2 is a mash-up of the new and the old.
Grapple with Cobra: Fortnite v22.10 update patch notes

After an unexpected 11–hours long maintenance, the Fortnite v22.10 update finally hit the live servers. As it’s tradition, Epic Games is introducing a new weapon, unvaulting the hidden Fortnite gems, and even making minor tweaks to the Squad Comms Wheel. Without any further ado, let’s see what awaits us with the first update of Chapter three, season four.
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down

After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?

One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?

Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
Overwatch 2 review

Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles

The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
