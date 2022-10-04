Read full article on original website
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
Anthopoulos gives honest take on how he views Dansby Swanson as free agency looms
Dansby Swanson is set to become a free agent this offseason after a stellar 2022 campaign. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos candidly addressed the shortstop’s looming free agency.
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Phillies finally back in playoffs; Braves give Mets some hope (10/4/22)
When the Seattle Mariners clinched an AL Wild Card last weekend to earn a postseason berth for the first time in 21 years, the Philadelphia Phillies’ decade-long drought became the longest in the majors. Three days later, the Phillies are in, too. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
Rays Manager Has A Simple Message For His Team
The Tampa Bay Rays are October bound. After finishing the 2022 regular season with an 86-76 record, they’ll head to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round. Game 1 of that series gets underway tomorrow at 12:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Rays will...
Last-place A's miss the playoffs for a second straight year
Mark Kotsay made a point to stay the course with a positive spirit in his first season managing the Oakland Athletics, setting an example for his young club by keeping his cool even as the losses piled up month after month
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Braves reflect on path to division title ahead of finale with Marlins
The Atlanta Braves, who clinched their fifth straight National League East title by winning the penultimate game of the season,
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Roger Maris Jr. sends message after Aaron Judge sets AL record
Aaron Judge set an American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, and the former record holder’s son now considers Judge to be MLB's home run king. Roger Maris Jr. took to Twitter to congratulate Judge on homer No. 62. He said he...
Albert Pujols Refuses To Stop Hitting Historic Home Runs
The St. Louis Cardinals may have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth straight year, and Albert Pujols may have already hit his 700th career home run. But the Machine isn’t done yet. Since home run No. 700, Pujols has hit three home runs, all of...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves Marlins prediction and pick. We don’t yet know who will go to the mound for the Braves, while Elieser Hernandez gets the ball for the Marlins. The Braves, having just won the...
Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager
As the Angels season comes to a close, all eyes are on the upcoming offseason. With the impending sale of the team, it could be the biggest offseason in Anaheim since. bought the team coming off their World Series victory in 2002. There are tons of question marks in just...
