Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves miss out on major-league record

Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Rays Manager Has A Simple Message For His Team

The Tampa Bay Rays are October bound. After finishing the 2022 regular season with an 86-76 record, they’ll head to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round. Game 1 of that series gets underway tomorrow at 12:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Rays will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Roger Maris Jr. sends message after Aaron Judge sets AL record

Aaron Judge set an American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, and the former record holder’s son now considers Judge to be MLB's home run king. Roger Maris Jr. took to Twitter to congratulate Judge on homer No. 62. He said he...
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Refuses To Stop Hitting Historic Home Runs

The St. Louis Cardinals may have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth straight year, and Albert Pujols may have already hit his 700th career home run. But the Machine isn’t done yet. Since home run No. 700, Pujols has hit three home runs, all of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Opens Up on Current Interim Manager

As the Angels season comes to a close, all eyes are on the upcoming offseason. With the impending sale of the team, it could be the biggest offseason in Anaheim since. bought the team coming off their World Series victory in 2002. There are tons of question marks in just...
ANAHEIM, CA

