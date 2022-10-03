ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter shortage could halt holiday baking — try these butterless recipes instead

By Rebecca Olds
 2 days ago
Organic butter is pictured on the shelf at a GreenWise store in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2007. | Luis M. Alvarez, Associated Press

Baking is an essential characteristic of the holiday season each year. But the traditional baked goods and new fads — such as the increasingly popular butter boards — could be at risk, as the nation is expected to experience a butter shortage until December.

Why is there a butter shortage?

Stored butter is currently at a low point, with only 282 million pounds in storage reported during August this year, compared to 2021 when there were 362 million pounds, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

High demand makes it one of the most expensive food products on the market in 2022, Fox Business reported. As the stock goes down, the prices at the grocery store will continue to go up.

The lead economist at Cobank for dairy and specialty crops told Fox that the “historically high” prices will most likely continue until the end of the year.

Fox reported that farmers are blaming the expensive cattle, energy, feed and some staffing shortages, which make it especially difficult to keep up on the production of all dairy products, not just butter.

These shortages could affect the whole milk industry.

What substitutes are there for butter in baking?

Ingredients like applesauce, mashed bananas, avocados or coconut oil can be used as a butter replacement in recipes such as cookies, muffins or bread, according to The Kitchen Community .

If you’re worried about the taste change that these different ingredients can bring, switching to a butter-free recipe could be a better option.

Try these butterless recipes for holiday baking this year:

