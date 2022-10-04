ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Four Clark brothers lead hungry and resilient Kenner Discovery football team

When Dan Erwin arrived at Kenner Discovery in March as an assistant football coach, he couldn't believe his eyes. “There was this little class room that served as the weight room, and the locker room is a stairwell,” said Erwin, who'd come from facilities-rich Hahnville High School. “We have no other (weight) machines. And, the practice field is 80 yards (long) and not as wide as a normal field.”
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Joe Burrow still showing love for Louisiana, launches foundation to help hunger, mental health

Joe Burrow still loves Baton Rouge. The former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has, this week, launched a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Kings of Brass win Red Bull Street Kings competition

After three rounds of competition, the Kings of Brass were chosen as winners of the Street Bull Street Kings competition. The other participating brass bands were Sporty’s Brass Band, the Big 6 Brass Band and the Young Pinstripe Brass Band. The bands competing in Music Box Village in New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Chalmette, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River

The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style

Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Mobile#Tigers
NOLA.com

Pitbull, a Carlo Nuccio tribute, Gretna Heritage Fest: music for the week of Oct. 6

Live music highlights in and around New Orleans for the week of Oct. 6 include the fall’s biggest music festival and a tribute to a legendary drummer and character. After taking two years off because of the pandemic, the Gretna Heritage Festival returns in a big way this weekend with headliners John Fogerty, the Beach Boys and the homegrown Revivalists. They'll join dozens of other acts, both national and local, along the Mississippi River in downtown Gretna from Friday through Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living

The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA

Two New Orleans health care startups have been sold to Health Management Associates, a Lansing, Michigan-based company that is one of the largest industry consulting firms in the country. The Focus Group and Adaptation Health will become part of the HMA national network and keep New Orleans as their base,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy