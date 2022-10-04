A Player Of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Proudly Displays Their Handiwork, A Clay Figurine Of Wiglett, One Of The Game’s Newly Disclosed Pocket Critters

Read full article on original website
A Gamer Of The Last Of Us Part 1 Discovers A Fantastic Feature For The Game’s Axe When It Is On The Verge Of Cracking After Repeated Use
The incredibly realistic wear and tear the game’s axe undergoes as the player approaches the game’s conclusion is something to marvel at. Someone who has played the first part of The Last of Us has observed the game’s axe. In games, programmers occasionally hide a few surprises for players willing to look closely; these are usually the most rewarding to uncover. Those who play The Last of Us: Part 1 with wide-open eyes will find several easter eggs.
In The Month Of October, Two New Halloween Pokemon Will Be Added To Pokemon Unite
Two new Pokemon with a Halloween vibe are coming to Pokemon Unite in the next few weeks. Sableye and Zoroark have been revealed as the next Pokemon to be added to Pokemon Unite, thanks to a new release to the Pokemon Unite Test Server. Sableye will be a Support Pokemon...
dexerto.com
New Girafarig evolution Farigiraf revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
A lengthy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer has revealed that Girafarig will be getting a brand new evolution called Farigiraf. With just a month to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are officially released on the Nintendo Switch, yet another trailer has given us a better insight into the new gameplay features trainers can expect to see.
With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline
In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
The Developer Of Dynasty Warriors Will Soon Reveal Electronic Arts’ Collaborative Project Wild Hearts
The future video game collaboration between EA and Koei Tecmo will go by Wild Hearts. The creator of Dynasty Warriors, Omega Force, is complex at work on Wild Hearts, which is being hailed as the next great hunting game and developed as a AAA experience set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan.
dexerto.com
Leaker claims Pokemon anime is “in trouble” following ominous comments from staff
Rumors regarding the future of the Pokemon anime have circulated for some time, with many speculating Pokemon Journeys could be the end of an era, and alleged dialogue from the OLM Director indicates the show could be in trouble. The Pokemon anime has followed alongside the release of new main...
The Latest Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Has Been Demade In The Style Of The Nintendo 64 To Demonstrate How The Game Could Have Looked On The Original System
Fans have created a demake of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a Nintendo 64 style. Recently, a teaser announced Tears of the Kingdom as the official name and release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. The game is scheduled for release on May 12, 2023. After the events of Breath of the Wild, Hyrule has been altered, and this game will follow Link as he explores this new world.
PlayStation Has Officially Featured A Fantastic Ghost Of Sparta Cosplay In Honor Of Kratos’ Upcoming Adventure, God Of War Ragnarök
PlayStation has featured a fantastic God of War: Ragnarök Kratos cosplay. Since Kratos’ reinterpretation in 2018’s God of War was met with such positive reception, many gamers have been waiting patiently for the next chapter in the demi-story. As a result, God’s Fans have gone to the internet in anticipation of the release of God of War: Ragnarök later this year, with some going as far as to recreate Kratos’s beard out of cheap steel wool.
3D Pokemon Yellow fan-remake brings back a truly cursed chonky Pikachu
Plus several other voxel-style Pokemon
Overwatch 2, New Players Will Have To Work Harder To Unlock Veteran Characters
Overwatch 2’s most recent choice has stoked the fires of contention. We already believe that players won’t be able to gain entry to new champions right away unless they’re willing to spend money for the privilege; of course, we’re discovering that new players won’t even get the full range of the Overwatch roster. This is a bit of a surprise since we already knew that players wouldn’t get access to new heroes immediately.
Players In Outriders: Worldslayer Can Choose Between Two New Legendary Sets Of Devastator Armor, Each Outfitted For Maximum Destruction
The fresh content added in Outriders: Worldslayer makes gamers want to explore Enoch again. According to Outriders, a dangerous Anomaly, which appeared to have originated deep within the planet, was discovered by humans shortly after they landed. Most people who come into contact with it perish, but others become Altered, human beings who have been granted extraordinary skills.
Nilou, The Soon-To-Be-Released 5-Star Hydro Character In Genshin Impact, Has Had A Meteoric Rise In Cosplay Popularity In The Week Preceding The 3.1 Update’s Release
Nilou, the long-awaited five-star Hydro character from Genshin Impact, will be released in the 3.1 Genshin Impact Update this month, and she has quickly become a fan favorite for cosplay. Each character in HoYoverses’s RPG, Genshin Impact, has unique weapons, powers, and combat style, and they use a wide variety of reactive components in their fights. Even if two characters have similar capabilities, they each have their unique design and story, making it hard to pick a favorite.
A Creative Pokemon Fan Tries To Make A Miniature Image Of The Eerie Ghost/Fairy-Type Mimikyu
A portrait of Mimikyu by a gifted Pokemon enthusiast, painted by hand on a tiny canvas, has received nearly universal praise. It’s no secret that the Pokemon universe is full of talented painters; many of them specialize in depicting the fully-evolved versions of the most well-known Legendary Pokemon. But as the tiny image demonstrates, Mimikyu does have its share of dedicated followers.
Inspiration For This Stunning Hollow Knight Cosplay Comes From The Indie Soulslike Dark Souls, Which Sees The Insectoid Explorer Transformed Into An Armoured Horror
This incredible warrior cosplay combines elements from both Hollow Knight and Dark Souls. The indie game Team Cherry developed blends 2D platforming and exploration with gameplay elements inspired by FromSoftware’s souls, like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. While the release date for the follow-up, Hollow Knight: Silk song, remains unknown, a dedicated fan has crafted a stunning ode to the original insect-based adventure.
Rick’s Entire Moveset, Including Portals, Is Revealed By Multiverse
Because Rick can now be played in MultiVersus, it is time to get into your spaceships and your portal cannons. In honor of the occasion, the game’s creator, Player First, has published an in-depth gameplay clip on the game’s official website, in which some of Rick’s maneuvers are demonstrated alongside some of the references to the show that have been included in them.
The Full Story Of Gotham Knights Can Only Be Experienced By Playing Through The Game Multiple Times
Even though Gotham Knights will be available in less than a month, the general tone surrounding it continues to be one of bafflement. It’s not that people don’t know what they’re getting; Batman has passed away, and now it’s up to the Batfamily to keep Gotham safe.
In Celebration Of The Game’s 21st Anniversary, Short Films Highlighting The Game’s Motion Capture Technology Have Been Released.
In Honor Of The 21st Anniversary Of Silent Hill 2, A Behind-The-Scenes Video Showcasing The Game’s Motion Capture Technology Has Been released online. There have been rumors of a remake of Silent Hill 2, Konami‘s highly respected horror game sequel. Many consider it the best survival horror game of all time. The second Silent Hill installment is pioneering not only in terms of content but also in terms of motion capture technology.
makeuseof.com
10 Wii U Games to Buy Before the Wii U eShop Closes
All good things must come to an end. And sadly, this is about to be the case for Nintendo's Wii U eShop. The Wii U eShop will close for good in March 2023 and will take with it many games that still have a lot of life to give. Many...
laptopmag.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster all but confirmed — new Horizon multiplayer game too!
Sony is no stranger to remakes and remasters, and according to several reports from reputable gaming publications, including VGC and Gematsu, it appears the next title in the company's catalog to receive this treatment will be Horizon Zero Dawn. We're not 100% sure if this is a ground-up remake in...
With Halloween Quickly Approaching, One Player Is Using Animal Crossing: New Horizons To Recreate Memorable Scares From Films Like Se7en
Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a recreation of one of the most iconic (and horrifying) sequences from Se7en. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with its plethora of creation options, has always been a place for players to re-envision their favorite pop culture events, and this one arrives just in time for Halloween.
HappyGamer
