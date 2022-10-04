ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury selected in Denton trial for ex-deputy charged with murder

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Buy Now Jay Rotter, a former deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, leaves the 211th District Court during the first day of his murder trial Monday at the Denton County Courts Building. Al Key/DRC

Update

Eight women and five men were selected Monday to serve in the jury trial for Jay Rotter, a former Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy charged with the murder of Denton resident Leslie Lynn Hartman.

