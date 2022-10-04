Jury selected in Denton trial for ex-deputy charged with murder

The Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was chased down and tased by Frisco police officers. According to a Sept. 30 press release from the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a report about a man who was trying to use a fraudulent ID to buy a car at a local dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. When the officers tried to detain the man, he ran, according to the department. The officers gave chase, telling the man that if he didn’t stop, they would tase him.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO