Letter: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas should be included in border discussions
The Statue of Liberty and the Emma Lazarus words (“Give me your tired, your poor…”) have long been a beacon to the world. It’s an honorable, humanitarian ideology embraced by this country; however, it may be time to do the unthinkable and review this ideology for feasibility. Immigration at our southern border has gotten uncontrollable due to dictatorships and unending strife in South America. Past administrations have either exploited the situation or passed the problem on.
