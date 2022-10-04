ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Akron Beacon Journal

Letter: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas should be included in border discussions

The Statue of Liberty and the Emma Lazarus words (“Give me your tired, your poor…”) have long been a beacon to the world. It’s an honorable, humanitarian ideology embraced by this country; however, it may be time to do the unthinkable and review this ideology for feasibility. Immigration at our southern border has gotten uncontrollable due to dictatorships and unending strife in South America. Past administrations have either exploited the situation or passed the problem on.
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
AZFamily

Trump campaign still owes Arizona cities thousands in past event fees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump will be back on the campaign trail in Arizona on Oct. 9, supporting Republican candidates ahead of early voting. However, when he takes the stage in Mesa, he will be doing so in a city where his campaign still owes tens of thousands of dollars for a past event.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'My Sonoran Desert': Linda Ronstadt on how Arizona borderlands culture shaped her new book

Linda Ronstadt's second memoir, "Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands," could just as easily have been a cookbook. Her friend CC Goldwater, whose grandfather was Arizona politician Barry Goldwater, suggested a cookbook by the superstar musician could raise funds for research into Parkinson’s disease, which Ronstadt was diagnosed with in 2012.
