Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO