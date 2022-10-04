ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Braves miss out on major-league record

Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs

Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason

With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
BOSTON, MA
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Bats Go Silent. Three Phils Homers Enough to Doom Astros 3-0

Three solo homers were all the Phillies would need to beat an Astros team overpowered by Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia bullpen. Kyle Shwarber took Astros starter Lance McCullers yard on the first pitch of the game to give the Phillies a lead they would never relinquish. McCullers would not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Astros start season at home against the Phillies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
HOUSTON, TX
batterypower.com

My ideal Braves' starting lineups for the postseason

RF, Acuna (.369, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Contreras (.328, 6th) vs. LHSP w/ ('22 xwOBA vs. LHP, team rank) DH, Contreras (.389, 2nd) Notable omission / 1st bat off the bench = Arcia (.363, 5th) Please share your thoughts on my lineups & also...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Nimmo leads the Mets through a damp afternoon dub

As of this writing, the Mets still have a very slim chance at winning the National League East. To do that, the Braves can’t win again this season, and the Mets can’t lose again this season. The Mets did their part today, by taking down the Nationals 4-2 in the first game of a straight double header today at a cold, wet Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB

