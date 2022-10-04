Read full article on original website
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
Opportunity is always on the menu at Jamba Hawaii
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Hawaii middle-class seeking help from food shelters
Inflation is hitting the pockets of middle-class families making it hard to keep food on the table.
Entertainment: Journey Freedom Tour 2022 makes final stop in Hawaii
The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Kumu Hula Micah Kamohoalii has been making waves during his European Fashion Show Tour. BET releases new single called “One More Chance.”. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022...
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival to be held at HFD headquarters
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Business Report: Hawaii Island home prices
After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Guy Hagi is joined by Chef Will Chen to scope out some delicious meals at H Mart's Food Hall in Kakaako. 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food...
‘We need action now’: With just about every rain, this historic Maui church and its cemetery flood
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she owned on the Big Island. The late "Queen of Country" at one time owned a home at Kiholo Bay.
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, head of drug task force pushes for Narcan in all Hawaii classrooms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, the head of Hawaii’s federal drug task force is pushing for Narcan to be placed in every classroom in the state. The drug comes in the form of a nasal spray and is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Currently,...
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
Thousands of triathletes are in Kona for the Ironman World Championship
More than 5,000 athletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days to accommodate about 2,500 athletes each day — the most participants ever for the triathlon. Women...
COVID-19 case count continues to drop in Hawaii
COVID-19 cases have declined since early June in Hawaii with the omicron subvariant BA.5 still the dominant strain.
