Hawaii State

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
Opportunity is always on the menu at Jamba Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jamba Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jamba Hawaii, visit https://www.jambajuicehawaii.com/. Jamba Juice is the category-defining leader in Hawaii for freshly blended-to-order fruit smoothies, energy bowls, fresh juices...
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Entertainment: Journey Freedom Tour 2022 makes final stop in Hawaii

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Kumu Hula Micah Kamohoalii has been making waves during his European Fashion Show Tour. BET releases new single called “One More Chance.”. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022...
HONOLULU, HI
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
Business Report: Hawaii Island home prices

After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Guy Hagi is joined by Chef Will Chen to scope out some delicious meals at H Mart's Food Hall in Kakaako. 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food...
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

This is Now (Oct. 4, 2022) Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
KITV.com

Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Thousands of triathletes are in Kona for the Ironman World Championship

More than 5,000 athletes and their supporters are in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island for the Ironman World Championship this week. For the first time, the competition will take place over two days to accommodate about 2,500 athletes each day — the most participants ever for the triathlon. Women...
KAILUA, HI

