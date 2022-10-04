Life has gone full circle for Michigan defensive end Eyabi Okie. His stints at Alabama and Houston are well-documented but he's not afraid to take on those answers head-on. During his recruitment coming out of high school, Michigan was one of the finalists for him before he chose Alabama. One could argue that the Wolverines ended up being a close runner-up for him.

