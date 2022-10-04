Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
Michigan picked by coaches to finish fifth in Big Ten
On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten coaches and media released their Preseason All-Big Ten team, along with their preseason rankings. Michigan appeared fifth in the coaches' version of the rankings, while being left out of the media's version. Led by Leigha Brown, who was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten...
Scarlet Nation
Eyabi Okie on his transfer to Michigan: 'I'm coming home'
Life has gone full circle for Michigan defensive end Eyabi Okie. His stints at Alabama and Houston are well-documented but he's not afraid to take on those answers head-on. During his recruitment coming out of high school, Michigan was one of the finalists for him before he chose Alabama. One could argue that the Wolverines ended up being a close runner-up for him.
Scarlet Nation
Rock enjoys Iowa official visit
One of Iowa’s top targets in the Class of 2024 made an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend. JT Rock, a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was visited by Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery recently. This weekend he visited the Iowa campus, including getting to watch practice and attend the Michigan/Iowa football game at sold out Kinnick Stadium.
Scarlet Nation
NIL: Michigan football partners with subscription site for fans
Michigan football fans have a new way to show off their fandom. Valiant Management Group, in partnership with REVEL Moments, announced the launch of Wolverine+, a subscription-based platform for fans to connect with student-athletes. "REVEL Moments and Valiant Management Group have partnered to launch Wolverine+, an NIL platform that will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarlet Nation
Iowa defense prepares for the Illini ground game
One week after having to face a strong ground game from Michigan, the task for the Iowa defense doesn't get any easier when they travel to play Illinois. The Fighting Illini are averaging 194.6 yards per game on the ground and their attack is led by the nation's leading rusher in Chase Brown.
Scarlet Nation
Cut Ups Film Room: Ep. 4 Game Defining Plays vs Iowa
Staff writer Trevor McCue and video analyst Stephen Osentoski take you into the Cut Ups Film Room to analyze Michigan football’s game defining drives in a road victory vs Iowa. The first offensive drive of the game set the tone for the Wolverines, and one of the last defensive series shut the door.
Comments / 0