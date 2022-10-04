Read full article on original website
THC law in Minnesota forces employers to revisit drug testing policies
MINNEAPOLIS — Hemp-based THC products have been legal in Minnesota for a little more than three months now, but employers across the state are still struggling to adjust to the brand-new law. Lauryn Schothorst, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce director of workforce management policy, said the lack of clear...
Nursing schools form coalition to attract students in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Nursing schools in Minnesota are joining forces to recruit more students in order to address a staffing shortage in hospitals and clinics that is only predicted to get worse.The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State have formed the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity with a goal of making nursing education attractive to more students without increasing costs."Continuing to do what we've been doing won't address the current nursing shortage or the even greater one our state is facing in the very near future," said Connie White Delaney, dean of the University of Minnesota School of Nursing.Delaney said...
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. Leaders on both sides of the aisle disagreed...
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
Important Event Coming To Help The Homeless & Those In Need In Central Minnesota
Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Fears, frustration mount as Minnesota’s long-term care staffing crisis deepens
Minnesota’s long-term care industry has long struggled with staff shortages. But after two years of COVID-19, the industry is reeling and a hard reality is beginning to take a toll on the residents of these facilities and their families. The pandemic has crippled the industry’s ability to recruit and...
Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in Minnesota, dies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate running against Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, has died, her family confirms. Overby’s campaign website touts her core tenets as opposition to war, ending “corporate profiteering” in American health care...
Minnesota State Patrol's 30x30 initiative
Minnesota State Patrol made a pledge to increase the number of female troopers and support staff by 30% in the year 2030.Learn more about 30x30 here.
Campaign 2022: Andersen vows to end marijuana possession prosecutions if elected
When Allen Andersen was a law school student, he worked as a clerk for Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and later took a job as a prosecutor in the office, working there until February. Now Andersen, 32, is taking on Hocevar in the November election, hoping to unseat his old...
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
Minnesota Set to Distribute Frontline Worker Bonuses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Bonuses for Minnesota’s frontline workers are expected to be distributed this week. A news release from the state’s Department of Labor and Industry says 1,025,655 Minnesotans qualify for a piece of the $500 million allocated for bonus checks. Each of those workers are set to receive a payment of $487.45.
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota frontline worker payments of nearly $500 start going out this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 1 million Minnesota workers will get bonus payments of nearly $500 starting this week, a thank-you gift from the state that arrives more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started. State officials said 1,025,655 people would get $487.45 each. The state will start...
