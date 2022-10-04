Read full article on original website
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
Louisiana makes top 10 list in 2022 ‘most fun states’ study
(KLFY) – In a study that looked at nightlife, arts, food, parks, and more in each state, Louisiana ranked in the top 10 for ‘the most fun states in America.’. The following information was found in a Wallethub study that compared 26 indicators, ranging from movie costs to casinos per capita, across all 50 states.
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
New LPB series explores Louisiana’s Black Greek life
ALEXANDRIA, LA. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) debuts a new four-part mini-series exploring the history and legacy of Louisiana’s Black Greek Organizations. Crossing Over: Black Greek Life premieres on LPB’s statewide network Friday, October 7 at 7:00pm during the regular weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We’re In. A new episode premieres every Friday throughout the month of October.In addition, the mini-series will air in New Orleans on WLAE-TV32 at 7:00pm and on WYES-TV at 7:30pm. On demand streaming will be available at www.lpb.org/lswi and at www.lpb.org/blackamerica.
Remaining tax funds become Unclaimed Property tomorrow
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana taxpayers have until tomorrow, Oct. 6, to claim the remaining $9.5 million in funds. After that date, Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) will transfer the remaining funds to the state’s Unclaimed Property fund. LDR notified 20,400 individual and business taxpayers about their...
Jeff Landry announces run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor. Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and...
Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in region
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina. The goal of the program is to control rabies in raccoons by dropping oral rabies vaccine bait packets out of low-flying helicopters and aircraft....
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”
Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim state tax refunds
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) says taxpayers in the state have until Thursday, Oct. 6 to claim income tax refunds before they head to the Unclaimed Property fund. The department said it sent letters in August notifying Louisianans of unclaimed property to 20,400...
School leaders urge parents to download ‘Safe Schools Louisiana’ app
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In an effort to make school a safe place, Louisiana school leaders are encouraging parents to download a new app. Caregivers are urged to download the app called ‘Safe Schools Louisiana,’ it is an anonymous tip reporting solution designed for students, parents, and teachers to submit secure and anonymous concerns about issues on campus or campus events.
LULAC offers $10,000 reward for info on Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, on Wednesday doubled the amount of reward money it is offering for information about a woman accused of luring migrants from San Antonio onto planes bound for Martha’s Vineyard last month. LULAC now is...
State Rep. John Stefanski announces bid for Louisiana Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Republican State Rep. John Stefanski announced on Monday he is running for Louisiana Attorney General. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the rise in violent crime,” said Stefanski. “Violent crime in our major cities is out of control and I’m ready to take a proactive stand against it. As Louisiana’s next Attorney General my message will be crystal clear – the rule of law will be respected and enforced or the consequences will be severe.”
Campaign ads target support from political bases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It is just a month away from the primary election for the U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana. Political ads are in full swing as Louisiana inches closer to election day. Incumbent Senator John Kennedy released an ad this week that has people talking. “This...
