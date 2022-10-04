BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Republican State Rep. John Stefanski announced on Monday he is running for Louisiana Attorney General. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the rise in violent crime,” said Stefanski. “Violent crime in our major cities is out of control and I’m ready to take a proactive stand against it. As Louisiana’s next Attorney General my message will be crystal clear – the rule of law will be respected and enforced or the consequences will be severe.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO