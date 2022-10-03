The City of Chula Vista has begun the process of working to create a Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan which will develop strategies and recommendations to create a more inclusive and equitable community, culture and workplace. A very important part of the process includes community engagement and input. During the week of October 17, the community is invited to participate in focus group sessions to talk about life in Chula Vista through a Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion lens. Residents are invited to come share their voices and perspectives.

