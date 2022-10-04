Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs
The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
New York Mets to skip Jacob deGrom in WC series, if possible
The New York Mets are planning to start Max Scherzer in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series with
Twins troll Aaron Judge after Luis Arraez clinches batting title
The Minnesota Twins are 39-114 against the New York Yankees in 2002 including the postseason, so whenever they have any success over them, they have to bask in it.
Yardbarker
Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?
The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees, Rangers lineups Game 1 Tuesday | Aaron Judge at DH; James Taillon on mound (10/4/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers’ are playing a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise the game. The pitching matchup for the opener is Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon...
Josh Naylor Reflects On 2022 Season, Return From Injury, Time With Bo
Cleveland's first baseman is in a great place - mentally and physically - as the Guardians start the playoffs vs. Tampa Bay.
Red Sox place ex-Yankees prospect on injured list
The Boston Red Sox have placed Rob Refsnyder on the 10-Day injured list due to lower back spasms, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This season, Refsnyder was hitting .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI. He signed a minor league...
iheart.com
Yanks Lose Finale, Mets, Red Sox Win; Playoffs Start Fri; TNF Ind/Denver
In MLB, on the final day of the regular season, the Yankees lost to the Rangers 4-2. Jose Trevino homered for New York. The Yankees get a first round bye and will await the winner of the Tampa Bay/Cleveland Wild Card Series(Best of 3). The Mets beat the Nationals 9-2....
Comments / 0