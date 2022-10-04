ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs

The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?

The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
Red Sox place ex-Yankees prospect on injured list

The Boston Red Sox have placed Rob Refsnyder on the 10-Day injured list due to lower back spasms, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This season, Refsnyder was hitting .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI. He signed a minor league...
