Texas Matters: Justice Ignored
Despite all the attention sex crimes against children have received in the past decade, the Texas justice system, its government and its mental health resources all have a long way to go to help protect children. This documentary report begins by telling the story of one girl who suffered abuse...
Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Abortion is illegal in Arizona, but what that means exactly is still under contention more than 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Arizona prosecutors say they are confused over which of two laws applies. Here to explain is Katherine Davis-Young, who's following this closely at...
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. A service member assigned to the Texas...
40 years on, Betty Ford's impact on addiction and recovery is as strong as ever
On the 40th anniversary of the opening of the first Betty Ford Center in California, Vic Vela of Colorado Public Radio takes a look at Betty Ford’s enduring legacy as the First Lady of Recovery. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
