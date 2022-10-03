ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

Texas Matters: Justice Ignored

Despite all the attention sex crimes against children have received in the past decade, the Texas justice system, its government and its mental health resources all have a long way to go to help protect children. This documentary report begins by telling the story of one girl who suffered abuse...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy