ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Deebo Samuel runs past and through entire Rams defense on way to marvelous TD

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AofPk_0iKnM9Eg00

Sometimes football is easy. When you have a player like Deebo Samuel, you get him the ball and watch him run through the entire defense.

That's what the San Francisco 49ers dialed up on Monday night. Samuel made one of the prettiest plays of the season so far, not that it's unexpected. He makes the spectacular look easy at times.

The San Francisco 49ers were engaged in a tight battle against the Los Angeles Rams late in the second quarter when they just got Deebo the ball and let him do the rest.

Samuel's big play started when he reached high and snagged a pass over cornerback Derion Kendrick. That left the Rams to take down Samuel in the open field, and that's not ending well for the defense in most cases.

Samuel broke a tackle from safety Taylor Rapp, ran away from a couple other defenders as he got upfield, broke another tackle attempt by cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the open field and got one big block from teammate Brandon Aiyuk near the goal line.

What a score.

It was a 57-yard touchdown and it was a great example of Samuel's athleticism and creativity too. Don't forget about the downfield blocking either, which was nice.

Samuel was a breakout star last season. He wanted a new contract, and the 49ers refused to trade him when he was unhappy. Samuel got his three-year deal worth more than $71.5 million. Everyone was happy with that deal on Monday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Desmond Ridder should start for the Atlanta Falcons the rest of the season: Meet me at the logo

Meet Me at the Logo is a series where Charles McDonald argues a take he’s passionate about after each week in the NFL. If you disagree, you know where to find him. The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in an unusual situation right now. The team is more competitive than many people predicted coming into the year, they have a few star players that are playing really good football and they're currently on a two-game winning streak.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt

Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and proceeded to make arguably the play of the week. Samuel caught...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#49ers#American Football#Td#Espn
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
NFL
NBC Sports

Turn on the jets: Wilson sets 49ers '22 speed mark on rushing TD

The 49ers are off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in their "Monday Night Football" showdown, not just figuratively but literally. With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. who then sped through the Rams' defense unscathed for a 32-yard touchdown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy