Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
kgns.tv
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for newborn abducted by non-custodial mother in Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect police are looking...
Texas trooper under investigation after Uvalde shooting fired from district
The former trooper was recognized by parents.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Texas bartender accused of overserving drunk driver before crash that killed four
A Texas bartender accused of overserving the suspect in a drunk-driving crash that killed four was arrested, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Execution set for Texas inmate John Henry Ramirez, who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women went on a crimes spree following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
Texas City nursing home fires employees after video shows elderly resident being hit, kicked and dragged
TEXAS CITY, Texas — At least two employees of a Texas City nursing home have been fired after a video showed an 87-year-old resident being hit, kicked and dragged by employees. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation said an internal investigation was initially launched against the employees and they were immediately...
texasstandard.org
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
Man killed in Harris County jobsite accident caused by his own grandfather
A man is dead in Harris County where he was killed in a construction work-site accident caused by his own grandfather. It happened Wednesday at a warehouse in the Houston suburb of Spring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vigil held for Maira Gutierrez, mother of 4 who was kidnapped, killed earlier this week
HOUSTON — Family and friends held a vigil Wednesday night for the mother of four who was found shot to death after police said she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Dozens gathered where 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez’s body was found inside her SUV near Mykawa and the South Loop.
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
If You Are From Texas You Get Why We Celebrate at Whataburger
Whataburger locations throughout Texas are the places to be for all our special milestones, like birthdays and anniversaries!. If you are not from around these parts, you might not get it, but Texans loves their Whataburger and celebrating at any of the 670 plus famous burger joints around our great state for any monumental occasion is not only common but it's a TEXAS THANG!
foxsanantonio.com
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Click2Houston.com
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
Video shows 87-year-old patient being hit, kicked and dragged in Texas City nursing home
TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Houston family is demanding action after they said their loved one was caught on camera being abused at a Texas City nursing home. Police are now investigating, and so are state officials. The family said their 87-year-old grandfather has been telling them about the...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0