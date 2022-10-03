Whataburger locations throughout Texas are the places to be for all our special milestones, like birthdays and anniversaries!. If you are not from around these parts, you might not get it, but Texans loves their Whataburger and celebrating at any of the 670 plus famous burger joints around our great state for any monumental occasion is not only common but it's a TEXAS THANG!

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO