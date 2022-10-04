Read full article on original website
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Johnson City Board of Education candidates talk qualifications, school spending, Age Appropriate Materials Act, more at public forum
City school board candidates participated in an informative election forum on Wednesday where they shared their views and goals relating to the Johnson City school district and how they would best serve the system as school board members. This year there are seven candidates vying for four seats on the...
Managing growth a key focus Johnson City Commission forum
While candidates for the Johnson City Commission touched on a variety of topics during a forum on Wednesday, including homelessness and partisan elections, managing growth took center stage. There are two seats on the five-member commission on the ballot this November, and four candidates — including two incumbents — are...
Sheriff works to hire more officers at Carter County Jail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Jail remains in limbo in regards to its certification from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. That will be determined in December, but until then, Sheriff Mike Fraley is working to correct any issues. Fraley says they have addressed all maintenance problems but still need to hire more corrections […]
Committee proposes to replace old windows and gutters at Carter County Courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee reached a major decision during its meeting Tuesday evening to replace the windows and guttering of the Carter County Courthouse. The committee unanimously approved the plans for the $1.1 million project and sent the plans to the Budget...
City employee honored with statewide public works award
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best. The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.
Progress made in Carter County SRO search
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley started his term last month one of his goals was to fill the open School Resource Officer positions immediately, now more than a month in he says progress is being made. Fraley said they have doubled their SRO staff since the start of the […]
Forums for city races to be held in Municipal and Safety Building
Candidates vying for the Johnson City Commission and the city’s Board of Education will answer questions tonight at forums hosted by the Johnson City Press and the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee. The information sessions will be held in the Commission Chambers of the Johnson City Municipal...
Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County
RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
Kingsport archives to hold open house next week
The Kingsport Archives will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 to showcase their new and expanded location. “We’ve been working for more than a year in getting our new archives moved, furnished and ready for the public, so we’re excited to show it off,” said Archivist Brianne Wright. “We think the public will be overjoyed with our new space and its features.”
Wise County officials: Labor, interest rates, land pose challenges to available housing
WISE – Wednesday’s online Zoom forum on Wise County’s housing availability painted a tough picture for economic development officials, employers and the construction/development sector. Moderated by Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin, the forum attracted 57 people from local and state government agencies, real...
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Kingsport approves partnership on developing HAAP industrial site
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The resolution, approved during the board's regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner with...
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 6
Oct, 6, 1892: The Comet informed readers, “Capt. W. H. Nelson, the hero of Backwoods, and the man who believes in a fee ballot and fair county, (in Carter county) was in the city yesterday.”. Backwoods was a section of Carter County; it is now known as Ripshin.
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
Kingsport to start bulk leaf collection next week
The City of Kingsport will begin its annual bulk leaf collection beginning Monday, Oct. 10, according to a press release. In order to make the collection process as efficient as possible, residents are being asked to:
Historic Eureka Inn on market in downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the 225-year-old Eureka Inn, some of the doors that lead nowhere are part of its character and historic importance. Dr. William Kennedy is parting with his ownership of the 12-room, 6,000-square-foot inn that he and partners spent several years restoring before it reopened for business in 2000. He told News […]
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
Educator of the Week: Lauren Stone, Dobyns-Bennett High School
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lauren Stone is in her second year in Kingsport and her fourth year teaching overall. While the students learn, Stone makes it a point to learn more about them, and that unity adds up to big success in her classroom. “I had so many teachers...
Bristol Virginia enters into contract with Blountville landfill for accepting city waste
Bristol Virginia City Council accepted the recommendation of a special committee and will have the locality’s waste disposed of by a Blountville landfill service. Eco-Safe Systems was the lone company to submit a bid during the procurement process and offered the city a rate of $32.50 per ton. The...
