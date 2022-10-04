Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm

Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
doniphanherald.com
Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
Sioux City Journal
'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate
A flyer that landed in northeast Lincoln mailboxes last week accusing a legislative candidate of trying to “radically transform” the state itself radically transformed the person it was attacking. So much so that the mailer attacking George Dungan, who will square off against Russ Barger for the District...
KETV.com
State senator seeks re-election against newcomer in Nebraska District 6 race
OMAHA, Neb. — State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh is hoping to keep her District 6 seat while her challenger, Christian Mirch hopes votes change course. Cavanaugh said she stands for Nebraskan's medical rights and she said she proves it in her voting record. "This isn't something that you nuance. You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding
Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution. The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.
WOWT
Family frustrated over slow extradition of Omaha double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been almost two months since the brutal murders of two women in South Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested after barricading himself inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. He remains in a Des Moines jail fighting extradition but the victims’ family is frustrated by the process.
doniphanherald.com
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Beef agrees to $200K fine for misrepresenting grading records
Nebraska Beef Ltd. has entered an agreement with federal prosecutors on allegations the company misrepresented beef grading records. The Omaha meat processing company is pleading guilty and agreed to a $200,000 fine, according to the plea agreement filed in September in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The case comes on...
KBUR
Hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha affected by ‘IT security breach’
Des Moines, IA- A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Radio Iowa reports that officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an IT security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some IT systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
doniphanherald.com
Susie Buffett's Sherwood Foundation stepped in to rescue Omaha's first protected bike lane
OMAHA -- In September, Omaha’s first protected bikeway was rolling toward its final days. Then the Sherwood Foundation hit the brakes. A donation from the Susie Buffett-backed Sherwood Foundation reversed the course set a week before, when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that the Harney Street bikeway wouldn’t continue beyond its 18-month pilot program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bleedingheartland.com
When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
klkntv.com
Former FBI agent shares Mar-a-Lago insights with Nebraska law students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After getting both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska, Greg Stejskal spent 31 years in the FBI as a special agent. He came back to Lincoln on Monday to talk about his career with the community and law students. “It’s great,”...
wnax.com
Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges
Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
KETV.com
'Security incident' disrupts some CHI Health systems
OMAHA, Neb. — Patients at one of the metro's largest health systems are left in limbo after a "security incident." CHI Health shut down some IT systems as a precaution after its parent company Common-Spirit reported that security issue. Common-Spirit owns 140 hospitals in 21 states, including Iowa and...
WOWT
Monday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department reports 6 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
doniphanherald.com
Allo has plans to expand to Sarpy County
Allo Communications has announced plans to expand its service offerings to Sarpy County. Lincoln-based Allo said this week that it plans to offer internet service with speeds up to 10 gigabytes in Gretna, La Vista and Papillion by next year. The company said construction on the network is expected to begin in the next few months, and service should be available to the cities' nearly 45,000 residents by the middle of next year.
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
Comments / 0