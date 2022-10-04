ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor in Paradise: Why Teddi Wright Made a Shocking Exit Unannounced

The first Bachelor in Paradise season eight rose ceremony brought the drama—but it was nothing compared to how the episode ended. As the roses started to get handed out, the already-established couples—Andrew and Teddi; Brandon and Serene; Michael and Sierra; Logan and Shanae; and Casey and Brittany—all made things official.
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Images Released Showing Rip, Beth, Kayce, and More

Yellowstone Season 5 will be here before we know it, and these latest images give us a glimpse of what to expect outside of all-out war. With the Season 5 teaser trailer being all we have to go off of so far, you’d be forgiven for thinking Yellowstone‘s about to be all guns and glory. But these images, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly‘s new feature, show the peaceful side of Dutton life.
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed

It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
Fans Are Convinced They Know Who Albie Killed on 'Monarch'

Season 1 of Monarch started off with a bang... literally. The first episode of the country music-inspired series on Fox kicked off with the death of "Queen of Country" Dottie (played by Susan Sarandon). However, that is not the death that has everybody talking. Article continues below advertisement. It turns...
