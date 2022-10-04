Read full article on original website
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
Rodney Is in a Love Triangle on 'Bachelor in Paradise’ — Who Does He Pick?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fan favorite Rodney Matthews is heading down to the beach, y'all! Rodney was definitely one of our choices for The Bachelor during Michelle's season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose Colto – we mean Clayton, so we are super pumped to see him back on our screens.
Bachelor in Paradise: Why Teddi Wright Made a Shocking Exit Unannounced
The first Bachelor in Paradise season eight rose ceremony brought the drama—but it was nothing compared to how the episode ended. As the roses started to get handed out, the already-established couples—Andrew and Teddi; Brandon and Serene; Michael and Sierra; Logan and Shanae; and Casey and Brittany—all made things official.
Grey Sloan Memorial Has a New Group of Interns in Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
We aren't saying that Grey's Anatomy should also be called Grey's Anatomy: The New Class, but it might be an appropriate title for Season 19. A new group of interns is introduced as Meredith leads them into an operating room and explains how their lives are going to change, much like Miranda does for Meredith and the OG gang back in Season 1.
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan's western returns in November.
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Where Is 'Below Deck Med' Season 1 Bosun Bryan Kattenburg Now?
Longtime fans of the Below Deck franchise have seen dozens of interior and exterior crew members come and go over the years — but some of the former cast-mates stand out among the rest. In 2016, the first-ever Below Deck spin-off series, Below Deck Mediterranean, premiered. During the debut...
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
How Much Does Blake Shelton Get Paid for 'The Voice'? Here's What to Know
NBC’s critically acclaimed music competition show The Voice returned to the small screen for Season 22 in September. The series sees a host of talented contestants battle it out with the help of their celebrity mentors. But in the end, only one can win the $100,000 grand prize. Article...
New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Images Released Showing Rip, Beth, Kayce, and More
Yellowstone Season 5 will be here before we know it, and these latest images give us a glimpse of what to expect outside of all-out war. With the Season 5 teaser trailer being all we have to go off of so far, you’d be forgiven for thinking Yellowstone‘s about to be all guns and glory. But these images, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly‘s new feature, show the peaceful side of Dutton life.
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed
It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
'Walker: Independence': Lawrence Kao Talks Season 1 "Twists and Turns" in Western Spinoff (EXCLUSIVE)
When her husband is murdered in cold blood before her eyes, Abigail Walker (Katherine McNamara) attempts to get justice for his death in the new CW series Walker: Independence. But in the late 1800s old Western town of Independence, Texas, the law is murky, especially when her husband's killer is...
Fans Are Convinced They Know Who Albie Killed on 'Monarch'
Season 1 of Monarch started off with a bang... literally. The first episode of the country music-inspired series on Fox kicked off with the death of "Queen of Country" Dottie (played by Susan Sarandon). However, that is not the death that has everybody talking. Article continues below advertisement. It turns...
Reid Jenkins Is the Newest Deckhand on 'Below Deck Med' Season 7
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean may have thought that Raygan Tyler's firing would be the most dramatic exit of Season 7, but Deckhand Jason Gaskell's decision to leave the Home yacht early proved to be quite shocking.
