Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs

DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops

SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
kwit.org

NEWS 10.5.22: Tyson Plans to Close Local Corporate Offices, VIBE Academy Update, The Big Give Raises $190,000, and More

Tyson Foods is moving corporate staff members to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. This announcement means the closure of offices in Dakota Dunes and the loss of 500 local executive jobs. Tyson says stays two other offices in Illinois will also move to Springdale in an effort to consolidate 1,000 corporate positions into one location.
kiwaradio.com

Gas Prices Spike 31 Cents In Sheldon On Monday

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon motorists are experiencing some degree of sticker shock at the gas pumps today. According to listener reports, the price of gas in Sheldon jumped from $3.489 to $3.799 sometime on Monday afternoon. That’s a jump of 31 cents per gallon. A quick review of...
Sioux City Journal

Dakota County's O'Connor House opens for a Christmas tour

The 36th annual O'Connor House Christmas Tour will be returning from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first two weekends in November, the Dakota County Historical Society said. In addition to the decorated and historic O'Connor House, the Combs one-room schoolhouse and the Museum of Machinery, with various pieces of farm equipment, will also be available for the free, open to the public tour.
kscj.com

FAMILY & POLICE SEEK MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING WOMAN. 36-YEAR-OLD BRENDA PAYER’S FAMILY SAY THEY LAST HAD CONTACT WITH HER ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH WHEN SHE PARKED HER VAN IN THE MCDONALD’S PARKING LOT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BLVD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.
Sioux City Journal

Akron lawyer named district associate judge in Sioux County

SIOUX CITY — An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
Sioux City Journal

Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

Even though the Sioux City Farmers Market will be finishing its season at the end of the month, organizers will be throwing a Fall Fest, complete pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.
Sioux City Journal

North Sioux City businessman pleads guilty to federal income tax crimes, could face multiple years in prison

SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns. James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.
kiwaradio.com

Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires

O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
Sioux City Journal

Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme

SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
