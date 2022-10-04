Read full article on original website
City Council initially approves updated pet ordinance; more work to be done
The city's pet ordinance has been up for debate for months after a Sioux City man was cited for owning dozens of snakes.
Sioux City Journal
In split vote, Sioux City Council approves first reading of pet ordinance
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday, in a split decision on first consideration, in favor of an ordinance that would treat other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats. The initial reading of the ordinance passed 3 to 2, with Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops
SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Still Evaluating; No Plans Yet On What To Do With Fire-Damaged Hull Store
Hull/Ankeny, Iowa — Officials with Casey’s General Stores, Inc. have yet to reveal plans for the future of the Casey’s General Store location in Hull, following last week’s fire that severely damaged the convenience store. When we asked if the building would be repaired, replaced, or...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.5.22: Tyson Plans to Close Local Corporate Offices, VIBE Academy Update, The Big Give Raises $190,000, and More
Tyson Foods is moving corporate staff members to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. This announcement means the closure of offices in Dakota Dunes and the loss of 500 local executive jobs. Tyson says stays two other offices in Illinois will also move to Springdale in an effort to consolidate 1,000 corporate positions into one location.
Sioux City Journal
Arena Sports Academy wants to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from city
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for an outdoor little league program. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in September that it wants...
kiwaradio.com
Gas Prices Spike 31 Cents In Sheldon On Monday
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon motorists are experiencing some degree of sticker shock at the gas pumps today. According to listener reports, the price of gas in Sheldon jumped from $3.489 to $3.799 sometime on Monday afternoon. That’s a jump of 31 cents per gallon. A quick review of...
Sioux City Journal
Dakota County's O'Connor House opens for a Christmas tour
The 36th annual O'Connor House Christmas Tour will be returning from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first two weekends in November, the Dakota County Historical Society said. In addition to the decorated and historic O'Connor House, the Combs one-room schoolhouse and the Museum of Machinery, with various pieces of farm equipment, will also be available for the free, open to the public tour.
kscj.com
FAMILY & POLICE SEEK MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING WOMAN. 36-YEAR-OLD BRENDA PAYER’S FAMILY SAY THEY LAST HAD CONTACT WITH HER ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH WHEN SHE PARKED HER VAN IN THE MCDONALD’S PARKING LOT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BLVD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.
Sioux City Journal
Akron lawyer named district associate judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY — An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland
Even though the Sioux City Farmers Market will be finishing its season at the end of the month, organizers will be throwing a Fall Fest, complete pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and a pet costume contest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City businessman pleads guilty to federal income tax crimes, could face multiple years in prison
SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns. James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.
kiwaradio.com
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
Sioux City Journal
METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso pushes himself for state championship repeat
SOUTH SIOUX CITY – The defending NSAA Class B boys cross country champion has his sights set on another title. South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso placed second at the Marsha Koebernick Invitational at Jeffrey Dible Soccer Complex last week, earning this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week honor.
Sioux City Journal
Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme
SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
