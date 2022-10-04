Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard's Russian Icebreaker Project
Helsinki Shipyard 's contract to build the largest and most powerful icebreaker ever made in Finland has collapsed because it has been denied a license to export it to the buyer, Russian metals and mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel). Helsinki Shipyard announced the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affair gave it...
Europe hails united stand over Russia's war in Ukraine
PRAGUE (AP) — Leaders across Europe hailed on Thursday their united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine at a summit that also saw the heads of old foes Turkey and Armenia meet face-to-face for the first time since they agreed last year to put decades of bitterness behind them. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community brought together the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU. Russia was the one major European power not invited to the gathering at Prague Castle along with Belarus, its neighbor and supporter in the war against Ukraine; a conflict fueling an energy crisis and high inflation that are wreaking havoc on Europe’s economies. “Leaders leave this summit with greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression. What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy,” said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
maritime-executive.com
Pavilion Energy Brings Digital LNG Bunkering to Port of Singapore
The Port of Singapore’s plans to accelerate digitization of bunkering services have received a boost with the development of a fit-for-purpose LNG digital bunkering solution. Singapore-based Pavilion Energy announced that it has partnered with DNV in developing a tailored digital bunkering platform dubbed ‘FuelBoss’ which will be deployed at...
maritime-executive.com
Norway Steps Up Security for Offshore Oil and Gas
With the help of its NATO allies, the government of Norway is stepping up the security presence around the nation's oil and gas infrastructure, offshore and onshore. Members of the Norwegian Home Guard have been called up to provide military protection for the Nyhamna and Kollsnes terminals, the Mongstad oil refinery and the Kaarstoe natural gas processing plant, boosting the police presence at these key facilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
What Was the Climate's Role in a Two-Week String of Cyclones?
When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, it was one of the United States’ most powerful hurricanes on record, and it followed a two-week string of massive, devastating storms around the world. A few days earlier in the Philippines, Typhoon Noru gave new meaning to rapid intensification when it blew up...
salestechstar.com
Sabio Group to Support French Mobility Operator, Kisio, as It Takes First Steps on Digital Transformation Journey
Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France, taking its first steps in its digital transformation journey. Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France. • The strategic project is the first step in Kisio’s digital transformation journey...
smartmeetings.com
Focus on Sustainability at Largest IMEX America Yet
The return of thousands of global buyers and exhibitors to IMEX America 2022 next week at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas could be a sign that the industry is bouncing back stronger than ever, according to Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. She reported this week that more than 3,000 buyers and 3,000 exhibiting companies have registered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Working Together
From the largest vessels afloat to the smallest offices shoreside, ship management companies leverage changing perspectives and new technologies to foster global teamwork. (Article originally published in July/Aug 2022 edition.) Ship management has always been a complex endeavor. Even before departure, a vessel must undergo rigorous inspections and audits by...
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
maritime-executive.com
A Cap on Russian Oil Prices Would Let Sanctions Work With Global Trade
The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this...
maritime-executive.com
Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: Why Was Europe Defenseless?
The EU needs to address subsea threats in its maritime security policy. Whatever caused the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, it appears to be the first major attack on critical “subsea” (underwater) infrastructure in Europe. It’s now widely thought – not least by Nato – that the explosions that led to major leaks in the two pipelines were not caused by accidents. The alliance says they were a deliberate act of sabotage.
Australia news live: Jim Chalmers flags five key spending areas ahead of budget; floods persist in rain-soaked NSW
The cost of servicing debt has been flagged as one of five key areas of spending ahead of the 25 October budget. Follow latest updates
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Partner Adrian Jakibchuk Rejoins Littler in Toronto
TORONTO, CANADA—Littler, the world’s largest employment and labour law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that Adrian Jakibchuk has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Toronto office. Jakibchuk brings almost 20 years of experience in employment and labour law, guiding employers through all stages of...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
6-Step Framework for Procurement to Drive Sustainability
When sustainability is taken seriously, companies focus on achieving a fine balance between business objectives and social and ethical obligations, and this results in benefits which are briefly explained below. ● Increases business opportunities as customers prefer to associate with companies that have “green” and “sustainable” products....
CLS Global Aims To Constantly Create Groundbreaking New Products To Meet The Market Needs
CLS Global was formed as a consulting company to satisfy the constantly developing cryptocurrency community's needs. Both market-making and marketing for cryptocurrencies are handled effectively by the company. Notably, CLS Global's services help projects reach their full potential and achieve short- and long-term success. The company's previous products include DEX...
TechCrunch
Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris
With this sustainability-focused accelerator, Techstars is hitting the reboot button. Going forward, the Paris team will focus exclusively on impact startups, with Raphaele Leyendecker acting as the managing director. Every year, Techstars Sustainability Paris plans to accept 24 startups across two batches. Companies receive $120,000 and hand out 6% of...
gcimagazine.com
rePurpose Global Launches Plastic Reality Project to Fight Plastic Pollution
RePurpose Global, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing plastic waste, launched the Plastic Reality Project to educate corporate leaders and environmental practitioners on the best ways to fight plastic pollution and accelerate plastic-reduction efforts. Launched with support from the Sustainable Ocean Alliance and the GreenBiz Group, the Plastic Reality Project...
maritime-executive.com
Transparency in Shipping’s Digital Age
Digitalization may prove one of the maritime industry’s most effective tools to face multiple challenges posed by decarbonization, recruitment and even diversity. As co-CEO of leading satellite communications and digital solutions provider Tototheo Maritime, Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou knows all about the impact connectivity has on commercial ship efficiency, but her mind is also constantly probing for links between progressive technology and Environmental, Social and Governance concerns.
maritime-executive.com
Belgium Plans to Build a Man-Made Island for Wind Power Transmission
Belgium is pushing ahead with plans to develop an artificial island off its coast, creating a regional grid connector for offshore wind farms and a future hub for European energy transmission. Belgian transmission system operator Elia has unveiled the draft plans for what it believes will be the first artificial...
Comments / 0