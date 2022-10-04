ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

WJHG-TV

Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
Mysuncoast.com

Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina

PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County schools aiming to reopen by Oct. 24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Schools will remain closed for a bit longer, with officials saying they hope to reopen by Oct. 24. The School District confirms that all schools and ancillary facilities received hurricane damage and that four of the schools have no power. Most of the...
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood hospital reopens after repairs

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital. “We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve...
Mysuncoast.com

FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
Longboat Observer

Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday

The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Mysuncoast.com

State wheels out mobile units to help Floridians replace drivers licenses, IDs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Longboat Observer

Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
