Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
WJHG-TV
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
Mysuncoast.com
Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian causes extreme damage at Palm Harbor Marina
PLACIDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in its path, ripping up and tearing down more than just houses and trees. The damage at Palm Harbor Marina in Placida had drivers turning heads Tuesday. Metal roofs curved inward are visibly crushing boats worth millions of dollars.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Hardee County: local officials
"Craig’s father and friend left the area and reported seeing Craig holding onto a tree limb with flood waters rising," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Craig’s father was unable to reach his son by phone after leaving."
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County schools aiming to reopen by Oct. 24
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Schools will remain closed for a bit longer, with officials saying they hope to reopen by Oct. 24. The School District confirms that all schools and ancillary facilities received hurricane damage and that four of the schools have no power. Most of the...
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood hospital reopens after repairs
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital. “We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve...
Mysuncoast.com
FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
Florida National Guard rescues hundreds from flooded homes, ferries supplies to those stranded
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some people are desperate for basic supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and because of the flooding, they still can’t leave their homes. Reporter Blair Miller spent the day with rescuers in Arcadia, near Fort Myers, to see how they are helping those people.
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
‘Operation BBQ’ helping southwest Florida get back on its feet
A Kansas-City based charity is helping those in southwest Florida get back on their feet.
Mysuncoast.com
State wheels out mobile units to help Floridians replace drivers licenses, IDs
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday
County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
