Russian Fighter Jet Crashes on Takeoff, Video Shows
Smoke was seen billowing from the Belbek airfield in Crimea after Saturday's crash which reportedly killed one pilot.
If Russia Drops a Nuke, the U.S. Has These Three Options
The chances Moscow will use a nuclear weapon are small, but it could happen if Vladimir Putin feels cornered in Ukraine.
Putin knows he’s losing the Ukraine war and ‘cannot explain to his society why,’ says Zelensky
Vladimir Putin is losing the Ukraine war and he knows it. That’s according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who shared the message with Americans in a Face the Nation interview Sunday. “He knows that he’s losing the war,” Zelensky said of his Russian counterpart. “In the battlefield, Ukraine has...
Confusion Over Putin Live TV Address as Russia Denies Imminent Announcement
Vladimir Putin's spokesman has rejected claims that the Russian president would make a major announcement about his invasion of Ukraine, but not before the rumors had shaken markets. The news outlet Readovka reported on Wednesday that Putin would that day address the nation for the second time in two weeks...
Elon Musk Tells Zelenskyy, 'I Still Very Much Support Ukraine, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded Monday to a Twitter poll posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What Happened: Musk told Zelenskyy that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”
Putin Has 'Lost Control' as Infighting Breaks Out Among Russia's Elite
Videos have emerged on social media that appeared to show infighting among Russia's elite, with mobilized Russians allegedly complaining about accommodation conditions before being sent to fight in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar published a video that appeared to show Russian soldiers standing in front of a...
Russian-Appointed Official Tells Putin's Military Chief to 'Shoot Himself'
A Kremlin-installed leader of occupied Kherson lashed out at Russia's defense minister on Thursday amid a successful counteroffensive by Ukraine to retake the region that was seized in the early weeks of the war. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed military-civilian regional administration, said that "incompetent military leaders" are...
Ukraine enraged by Elon Musk's poll tweet on the Russian invasion: 'f--- off'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk lit a firestorm Monday morning with a tweet suggesting that Ukraine should give up some of its territories and hold new elections in regions Russia has annexed. Musk tweeted out a poll, asking respondents to weigh in on a series of proposals to obtain Ukraine-Russia peace:...
Putin's Allies Will Soon Turn on Him, Russian Military Analyst Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies will soon turn on him, a Russian military expert has suggested, analyzing a recent shift in rhetoric among the leader's top peers. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, Kyiv-based Russian military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed to remarks made by two staunch allies of Putin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.
NATO Jets Scramble as Russian Fighter Planes Spotted Over Poland, Sweden
Tensions remain high over how Russia will respond to Ukraine's counteroffensives that have taken back territory held by Russian forces.
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND
As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button
A video allegedly showing a Russian train that is responsible for nuclear munitions heading toward Ukraine has been viewed more than 250,000 times on Twitter.
Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows to NEVER negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks
UKRAINE'S President Zelensky has vowed that he won't be entering any negotiations with Russia if President Putin is in power. President Zelensky insisted there was no prospect of constructive talks with President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive continued to make huge breakthroughs after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
CNBC
Ukrainian ambassador tells Elon Musk to 'f--- off' after billionaire infuriates nation with Twitter poll
American tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk drew the public ire of Ukraine's top officials after he claimed to know the most likely outcome of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. "F--- off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Ukraine's outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, wrote in response...
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Vladimir Putin's Speech Contains the Off-Ramp to the War in Ukraine | Opinion
"You cannot negotiate with people who say what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable," said President John F. Kennedy of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's tough diplomacy in 1961. Kennedy's memorable line captured an enduring feature of Russian strategy rooted in tsarist times, when the boundaries of the Russian...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘may pin blame for losses on new commander’
Vladimir Putin may try to pin the blame for future Russian losses in eastern Ukraine on a recently appointed commander, observers said.Russian media reported that Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov had been appointed to head a Russian military division operating in Kharkiv Oblast, where Mr Putin’s forces had lost almost all of their territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched at the start of September. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Mr Putin may have made the appointment in order to have a scapegoat for future losses in the region. He may also be trying to redirect mounting criticism...
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
