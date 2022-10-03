I came home to find my dad had trapped a huge ‘spider’ – what it was left me in hysterics

A DAD who trapped what he thought was a monster spider in the bathroom was stunned to learn it was only his daughter’s false eyelashes.

Pete Robinson, 69, had popped round to daughter Jen’s to fix a leak when he spotted the hairy menace lurking on the windowsill.

A dad who trapped what he thought was a monster spider in the bathroom was stunned to learn what it really was Credit: Kennedy News

Pete Robinson, 69, in fact trapped his daughter’s false eyelashes Credit: Kennedy News

The retired surveyor feared it would leap up at him as he worked so he grabbed a glass and trapped it inside.

When mum-of-three Jen came home she had a peek inside — and burst out laughing when she realised what it was.

Pete, from Truro, Cornwall, said: “I went to my daughter’s house to do a small repair job and spotted what I thought was a multi-legged arachnid-type creature on the windowsill.

“The job I had to do was at floor-level and there was no way I was going to have this thing leaping on me from a height.

Everything you need to know about spiders

"I thought the best thing to do was to take charge of the situation by securing this beast under a glass.

“It was only when Jen returned I learned that I’d captured some false eyelashes.

"Somewhat embarrassed, I carried on and made little of it but, to answer what you’re all thinking, I do now have a brand-new pair of glasses.”

Residential officer Jen, 37, said: “They were kind of stuck together so it did look like a centipede or caterpillar or something, I suppose.

“I just had tears, I was crying. It made my day that did.”