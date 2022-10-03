Read full article on original website
fintechnexus.com
Cutting through greenwashed ESGs with conscious investing
Greenwashing has become an issue in finance, especially within the investment sector. According to many scientists and climate experts, the world is on track to environmental destruction with a one-way ticket. To avoid the worst of these issues and possibly reverse the effects of the human carbon footprint, an agreement was signed by 196 countries to limit global warming by under two degrees.
Benzinga
Payoneer Global Set To Join S&P SmallCap 600
Payoneer Global Inc PAYO will replace Lantheus Holdings, Inc LNTH in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before trading on October 12. Lantheus will replace Targa Resources, Inc TRGP in the S&P MidCap 400. Targa will replace Nielsen N.V. NLSN in the S&P 500. Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen in...
Credit Suisse shares jump 7% after the embattled bank launches a $3 billion bond-buyback program
The Swiss lender is repurchasing a bunch of debt after investors dumped its stock earlier this week due to concerns about its financial health.
Credit Suisse flexes muscle with $3 billion bond buyback
Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices.
If You Invested $10,000 in Canopy Growth In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The cannabis stock first traded on the NYSE four-and-a-half years ago.
fintechnexus.com
Argentine Ualá to invest $150 million in LatAm expansion
Argentina’s fintech unicorn Ualá will invest $150 million over the next 18 months to boost its digital banking endeavors in the region, Pierpaolo Barbieri, its CEO and founder, said this week during the company’s fifth anniversary. Founded in 2017 in Buenos Aires, the company started targeting the...
UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition
The British government has opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the fight against climate change
fintechnexus.com
Webinar: SMB lending in a down market
At the end of September, Fintech Nexus’ Chief Product Officer Todd Anderson sat down with leaders across the financial services ecosystem to discuss how they’re thinking about a possible recession and what it could mean for SMB lending. Scott Steinberg, Chief product officer Enigma; Lakshmi Narain, Managing VP...
Meta’s Horizon Worlds quality is so poor, not even employees are using it, says VP in leaked memo
"Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time?"
fintechnexus.com
Webinar: Asset-based vs. debt financing
On Tuesday, Peter Renton met with fintech lenders to talk fundraising in a cautious credit market. When funding rounds are down and smaller than they used to be, some fintechs switch to asset-based and venture debt to keep kindling on the burn rate pile. Fintechs are reacting to uncertainty about...
fintechnexus.com
Fintechs take aim at LatAm’s underpenetrated mortgage market
In Latin America’s highly concentrated banking industry, financial technology startups are venturing into one of the region’s most undeveloped and tightly held loan markets: mortgage financing. Recently, two fintech startups launched in Latin America to offer faster, more convenient access to mortgage lending in the region. Founded in...
fintechnexus.com
Brazilian startups develop carbon offset solutions to preserve the Amazon
Brazilian startups are creating innovative platforms to enable people and companies to offset their CO² emissions, generating carbon credits that are subsequently directed to environmental projects that protect the Amazon. Founded in 2020 by Luis Felipe Adaime, Moss is one of them. Since its launch, Moss has been developing...
fintechnexus.com
Colombian fintech Plurall raises $20 million to boost small businesses
Four months after launching its operations, Plurall — a Colombian fintech that offers accessible banking and loans to small businesses — raised $20 million in debt from Fasanara Capital, a London-based global fund with $3.5 billion U.S. in assets under management. In an interview with Fintech Nexus, Plurall’s...
Global stocks mixed ahead of US employment update
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Friday ahead of U.S. employment data investors hope will show the economy is weakening and persuade the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices rose. The future for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index was unchanged after the market benchmark fell Thursday following a private sector report that said U.S. employers hired slightly more workers than forecast in September. That gives ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool the economy and rein in inflation that is at a four-decade high. U.S. government data due out Friday are expected to show fewer people were hired compared with previous months. Investors hope that will help persuade the Fed five rate hikes this year are working and it can scale down plans for more.
fintechnexus.com
Uber Pro Card built by Mastercard, Marqeta, and Branch launches
On Thursday, Uber partnered with Mastercard, Marqeta, and Branch to power the Uber Pro Card. The card offers loyalty and payments to help drivers and carriers save on gas, fees, and expenses. Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President of Mobility & Business Operations at Uber, said the card offers customized perks,...
