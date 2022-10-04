Chronic kidney disease-mineral and bone disorder (CKD-MBD) is one of the most common complications of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). After considering updated international and domestic CKD-MBD management guidelines, the current management status of CKD-MBD in China remains unclear. We aimed to investigate the management status of CKD-MBD in China. A nationwide survey was combined with a real-world study from Sichuan. Targets recommended in KDIGO 2017 and Chinese 2019 guidelines were used as targets. We compared the data between Sichuan from western China and the eastern developed areas of China, and also compared the results of the real-world data from Sichuan with those of DOPPS5. In the questionnaire, a total of 51,039 maintenance hemodialysis (MHD) patients from 272 centers were involved. Estimated achievement rates for Ca (2.1"“2.5Â mmol/L), P (1.13"“1.78Â mmol/L), and iPTH (150"“600Â pg/mL) levels were 57.1%, 41.1% and 52.0%, respectively. Differences in MBD management between Sichuan from questionnaire and central region. In the real-world survey, a total of 7,053 patients were enrolled. Among them, 57.6%, 24.3%, and 55.0% of patients met corrected Ca, serum P, and iPTH targets specified in Chinese 2019 guidelines, respectively. The comprehensive achievement rate was 7.5%. There are differences in MBD management between Sichuan and DOPPS5 regions, with Sichuan being relatively poorer. The level of the above parameters varies among different genders, age groups, and hospital grades. The achievement rate of serum P was higher in tertiary hospitals and elderly patients (P"‰<"‰0.05). Current MBD management is poor. Phosphate levels in patients treated in secondary and lower hospitals and young dialysis patients should be strengthened.

