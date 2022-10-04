Read full article on original website
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
The current status of chronic kidney disease-mineral and bone disorder management in China
Chronic kidney disease-mineral and bone disorder (CKD-MBD) is one of the most common complications of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). After considering updated international and domestic CKD-MBD management guidelines, the current management status of CKD-MBD in China remains unclear. We aimed to investigate the management status of CKD-MBD in China. A nationwide survey was combined with a real-world study from Sichuan. Targets recommended in KDIGO 2017 and Chinese 2019 guidelines were used as targets. We compared the data between Sichuan from western China and the eastern developed areas of China, and also compared the results of the real-world data from Sichuan with those of DOPPS5. In the questionnaire, a total of 51,039 maintenance hemodialysis (MHD) patients from 272 centers were involved. Estimated achievement rates for Ca (2.1"“2.5Â mmol/L), P (1.13"“1.78Â mmol/L), and iPTH (150"“600Â pg/mL) levels were 57.1%, 41.1% and 52.0%, respectively. Differences in MBD management between Sichuan from questionnaire and central region. In the real-world survey, a total of 7,053 patients were enrolled. Among them, 57.6%, 24.3%, and 55.0% of patients met corrected Ca, serum P, and iPTH targets specified in Chinese 2019 guidelines, respectively. The comprehensive achievement rate was 7.5%. There are differences in MBD management between Sichuan and DOPPS5 regions, with Sichuan being relatively poorer. The level of the above parameters varies among different genders, age groups, and hospital grades. The achievement rate of serum P was higher in tertiary hospitals and elderly patients (P"‰<"‰0.05). Current MBD management is poor. Phosphate levels in patients treated in secondary and lower hospitals and young dialysis patients should be strengthened.
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
Investigating rare genetic mutations led scientists to surprising blood pressure discovery
The kidneys are often the unsung heroes in maintaining healthy blood pressure, filtering 180 liters of fluid and a pound of salt every day to keep levels in check. But new research by University of Pittsburgh geneticists and nephrologists shows that, surprisingly, a cellular channel outside the kidneys is doing some of the heavy lifting when it comes to keeping blood pressure under control.
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
Study shows novel agent can overcome immune dysfunction in cancer
A collaborative effort between investigators at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) in Havana, Cuba, has revealed a new strategy for correcting immune dysfunction in cancer patients. Findings from this research, which involved both laboratory studies and an early-phase clinical trial, show that a novel immune modulator known as VSSP can significantly reduce myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) among individuals with advanced kidney cancer.
Understanding B Cells With Primary Immunodeficiency
What are they? Why do they matter? We’ve got your answers, here. Sure, you’d been getting sick a lot, and your energy level was definitely sagging. Still, when your doctor diagnosed you with primary immunodeficiency (PI), it seemed like it came out of left field. But in truth, while this genetic disorder that impacts your immune system is rare, its prevalence is on the rise. From 2013 to 2021, there was a 96% increase in PI cases in the U.S., according to a 2022 report in Allergy, Asthma, & Clinical Immunology. So what causes PI—and what can you do about it? It starts with something called B cells. Let’s take a closer look.
Study Evaluates Factors Related to HRQOL in Multiple Myeloma
Regular assessments of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are important to deliver the best clinical care, including the monitoring health-related quality of life (HRQOL), researchers reported. A study published Monday of 70 patients being treated for multiple myeloma (MM) examined factors that influence health-related quality of life (HRQOL), with the authors concluding...
The Commercialization of The Domestic AI industry in 2022
The Commercialization of The Domestic AI industry in 2022. Artificial intelligence (AI), which refers to the ability of machines to stimulate thinking within a narrow context to perform specific tasks, is driving massive shifts across the world. The field of AI is broad and dynamic, and it is hard to define the global and societal implications of AI. Exploring the scope and activity within this extensive field can help national policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers and the public to clarify AI technology and understand how it works. This report mainly focuses on the Chinese AI industry, which is now on the global frontier regarding technological development and market applications. The structure of the report is as follows. In the first section, Equal Ocean will provide an overview of national policies and development in the AI industry. Section two describes the business applications of AI in different fields. In section three, Equal Ocean will discuss the evolution of Chinese AI companies. Finally, Equal Ocean suggests challenges and opportunities for future AI development.
Futibatinib Wins Accelerated FDA Approval in Cholangiocarcinoma
The targeted therapy, to be sold by Taiho Oncology as Lytgobi, had previously received breakthrough status in 2021 and was accepted for priority review in March. FDA on Friday granted accelerated approval for futibatinib for patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, when they have gene fusions or rearrangements in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).
Findings suggest COVID-19 rebound not caused by impaired immune response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
LEUKOCYTE-EPITHELIAL INTERACTIONS: A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD THAT PROTECTS AND INJURES DURING HEALTH AND DISEASE
Neutrophils (PMNs) play a critical role in innate immunity, yet many pathologic conditions are associated with dysregulated infiltration of PMNs into tissues. In the gut, robust PMN accumulation and migration across the intestinal epithelium closely correlates with clinical symptoms in conditions such as ulcerative colitis. While much is known about how PMNs migrate out of blood vessels, far less is understood about how PMNs traverse epithelial barriers. Until fairly recently, in vitro models of PMN transepithelial migration (TEpM) across cultured intestinal epithelial cell lines provided many of the insights into the molecular basis of TEpM. However, innovative animal models have provided new avenues for investigating in vivo mechanisms regulating PMN TEpM. This report will highlight molecular insights gained from studies on PMN TEpM and provide a rationale for developing tissue targeted strategies directed at reducing pathologic consequences of dysregulated PMN trafficking in the gut.
Biotech Company Pleased With Results Of Early Testing Demonstrating Vaccine Potential For Multiple Sclerosis
Vaccines that boost the body’s immune system against foreign proteins are different than those that are an inverse vaccine fighting an autoimmune disease. The latest study from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. KTTA focuses on the latter. Pasithea is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, researching and developing new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.
AKI During Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy May Up Death Risk
Patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) during immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy have increased risks for death, results of a recent meta-analysis show. Investigators performed a meta-analysis of 7 studies including 895 patients with AKI and 2872 patients without AKI receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors. In analyses of 5 studies, AKI during immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy was significantly associated with a 42% increased risk of all-cause mortality, compared with no AKI, Mehmet Kanbay, MD, of Koc University School of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, and colleagues reported in Clinical Kidney Journal. The investigators observed a trend toward higher death risk with stage 3 AKI compared with lower stages.
