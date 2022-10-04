ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO
Missouri Sports
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yadier Molina
Albert Pujols
Hank Aaron
Babe Ruth

