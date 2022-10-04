Read full article on original website
While the St. Louis Cardinals honored all three of Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the former has yet to commit to those future plans. Molina and Pujols played in their final St. Louis regular-season home game on Sunday, and the pair got a standing ovation as they were pulled together, along with Wainwright.
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Albert Pujols jut keeps mashing — and moving up in baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger who became the fourth member of the 700-home run club in September hit No. 703 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The two-run blast to left field off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
Tickets for potential National League Championship Series games start at $50. They go on sale Thursday at noon.
"Just the energy is unbelievable. I really can't wait," said Nancy Lowe of Berwyn.
