nbcrightnow.com
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian. Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes presses on. About 400,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity Tuesday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. Meanwhile, the much weakened storm isn't finished. Officials warned that Ian's remnants could still cause coastal flooding from Long Island, New York, south to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Eighty-four deaths have been blamed on Ian, including 75 in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia. Authorities say the death toll could rise as crews continue searching homes in the hardest-hit areas.
nbcrightnow.com
Recovery Underway After Hurricane Ian Impacts Southwest Florida
The words uttered by City Manager Michael McNees and Fire Chief Christopher Byrne would continue to ring in the ears of those that attended or listened to the Special Called City Council Meeting of Monday, September 26 at 4:00 PM as Southwest Florida was planning for the approach of Hurricane Ian.
nbcrightnow.com
Updated fish forecasts to change recreational fishing guidelines
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Fishery managers in Washington and Oregon have agreed to close recreational Chinook fishing on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem starting October 8, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee forecasts and...
nbcrightnow.com
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home
ST. HELENS, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion early Wednesday at a retirement home north of Portland in St. Helens, Oregon. Emergency crews were called just after midnight to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
nbcrightnow.com
Inslee to join leaders signing climate agreement in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Governor Jay Inslee will join regional leaders in San Francisco on October 6 to sign a new climate agreement that expands on current partnership. The Pacific Coast Collaborative features California, Oregon, Washington and the British Columbia and aims to build a low-carbon economy. Inslee will...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington wildfire human caused, evacuation orders lifted
Washington wildfire human caused, evacuation orders lifted. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed that the Bolt Creek Fire burning northeast of Seattle was human-caused. KING-TV reports the fire as of Monday had grown to approximately 19.5 square miles and was 36% contained. The fire is being allowed to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish, away from most homes. The exact origin and cause of the blaze remains under investigation. All evacuations were lifted over the weekend. U.S. Highway 2 was back open Monday afternoon after closures to remove fire-damaged trees. Officials anticipate infrequent and short closures to continue this week.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
nbcrightnow.com
First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Francisco and Seattle this weekend
WASHINGTON, D.C.- First Lady Jill Biden will be on the west coast this weekend, making stops in California and Washington. On Friday, October,7, the First Lady will be at the University of California San Francisco to highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support patients, survivors, and caregivers.
nbcrightnow.com
Staffing shortages continue to impact local law enforcement
YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington has the lowest number of officers per capita in its history, since the data started being tracked in 1980. This is according the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. This staffing shortage continues to impact the jobs of our local law enforcement agencies like Washington...
nbcrightnow.com
Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
nbcrightnow.com
WA superintendent requests $100 million for dual credit programs
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State School Superintendent Chris Reykdal is requesting $100 million from the state legislature to increase dual credit opportunities in public schools across the state. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), dual credit opportunities enable students to enroll in classes that have the...
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
