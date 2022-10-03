ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race

ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter

ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Georgians#Democratic#Republican
13WMAZ

2 candidates vying for Georgia House District 144

MACON, Ga. — Two candidates are vying for Georgia District House 144 seat. Dale Washburn is the Republican candidate, and Nettie B. Conner is the Democratic candidate. The winner will replace Republican incumbent Danny Mathis. The district covers 3 counties including parts of Macon-Bibb, Monroe, and Jones counties. Washburn...
JONES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team: Ga. Agriculture Commissioner says he can't stop controversial farming method

By Randy Travis Published October 4, 2022 ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to do away with it," said Gary Black. "That’s what the comments say. I can’t do that." But it’s easy to see why the public wants soil amendments to disappear. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ag-commissioner-i-cant-ban-controversial-farming-practice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy