thewestsidegazette.com
GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker grants Rolling Out Exclusive to Address Attacks on Ads and Alleged Republican Manipulation
Walker’s three-part cover interview with Rolling Out senior editor Christal Jordan addresses the belief that he is being used as a pawn for the Republican Party, his publicized history of domestic violence and his allegiance to law enforcement in the face of repeat violence against Blacks by the police.
Washington Examiner
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pulls in $29M as rematch against Stacey Abrams heats up
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has raised nearly $29 million over the last three months, collecting more money between July 1 and Sept. 30 than he did during his entire 2018 gubernatorial campaign. The sitting governor, who is facing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the November midterm election, raised $8.9 million...
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race
ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
All Georgia Democrat Candidates To Speak at AME Church Candidate Forum
All of Georgia’s Democrat candidates have confirmed to speak at the African Methodist Episcopal Church Candidate Forum in Macon, Georgia. The post All Georgia Democrat Candidates To Speak at AME Church Candidate Forum appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million for his campaign and an associated leadership committee in a three-month period. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace...
Young Black voters are dominating the Georgia midterms one student at a time
Clark Atlanta University students shuffling through the campus promenade Sept. 20, going to and from their classes, were met by a group of their peers delivering a single directive: vote. “We wanted to make sure we were in students’ faces,” said Janiah Henry, a Clark Atlanta University senior and the...
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
WXIA 11 Alive
'Really shocked' | Georgia political scientist reacts to Herschel Walker's son turning on him
ATLANTA — The sudden turn by Herschel Walker's son, Christian, against the Republican Senate candidate after reported revelations that he paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009 was "shocking," a leading Atlanta political scientist said. The Daily Beast broke the news Monday night, reporting to have seen receipts for...
2 candidates vying for Georgia House District 144
MACON, Ga. — Two candidates are vying for Georgia District House 144 seat. Dale Washburn is the Republican candidate, and Nettie B. Conner is the Democratic candidate. The winner will replace Republican incumbent Danny Mathis. The district covers 3 counties including parts of Macon-Bibb, Monroe, and Jones counties. Washburn...
WRDW-TV
Geoff Duncan’s departure as lieutenant governor opens opportunity for Dems, GOP
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rare instance of Georgia’s No. 2 elected official not running for a second term has created an open seat in this fall’s 2022 midterm elections. After being elected to the state House in 2012, Republican Geoff Duncan became Georgia’s lieutenant governor in 2018, defeating Sarah Riggs Amico with 52% of the vote.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Here's how to vote by mail using an absentee ballot in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above concerns new Georgia laws on absentee ballots. Georgia elections are quickly approaching, and many people have decided to vote by mail. Here's everything to know about casting an absentee ballot by mail in the Peach State. The first thing to note is...
fox5atlanta.com
I-Team: Ga. Agriculture Commissioner says he can't stop controversial farming method
By Randy Travis Published October 4, 2022 ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to do away with it," said Gary Black. "That’s what the comments say. I can’t do that." But it’s easy to see why the public wants soil amendments to disappear. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ag-commissioner-i-cant-ban-controversial-farming-practice.
fox5atlanta.com
Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
