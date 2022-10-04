Read full article on original website
Watch Now: Recovery efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Disaster relief organizations from around the country have spent days in Florida helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — California sheriff says kidnapped baby, parents and uncle found dead in orchard. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
Biden heads into Florida hurricane clean-up zone and opponent's territory
President Joe Biden makes a politically charged visit Wednesday to inspect the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida while also presenting a united front despite bitter disagreements with Republican critic and potential 2024 opponent, Governor Ron DeSantis.
Hurricane Ian Deals Blow To Florida's Teetering Insurance Sector
For many Floridians whose homes were destroyed, they now face the arduous task of rebuilding without insurance or paying even steeper prices in an insurance market that was already struggling.
RAW: FL: IAN/PRES BIDEN-ONLY ONE JOB, WE ARE UNITED
Biden in FL: our one job is to make sure "the people of Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover" from Ian.
US Commerce Department grants entrepreneurship funds in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis and two organizations that encourage entrepreneurship in Tennessee have received a total of $4.2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce, officials said. The grants provided by the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration are part of the so-called Build...
$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday. BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the...
New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
HURRICANE IAN’S DEATH TOLL RISES (3:30P ET PKG)
The death toll is rising in Florida as the search and recovery efforts intensify in remote and decimated neighborhoods hit hard by Hurricane Ian last week.
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions
State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
