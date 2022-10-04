ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lebanon-Express

Nebraska Sandhills wildfire more than half contained

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A destructive Nebraska Sandhills wildfire that saw one firefighter die while fighting the flames was more than half contained by Wednesday, officials said. The size of the Bovee Fire in west-central Nebraska was mapped Tuesday at nearly 19,000 acres, or about 30 square miles (78...
US Commerce Department grants entrepreneurship funds in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Memphis and two organizations that encourage entrepreneurship in Tennessee have received a total of $4.2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce, officials said. The grants provided by the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration are part of the so-called Build...
$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday. BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the...
New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions

State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
