ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345UDd_0iKnGsms00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise.

In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.

More deaths are expected in the coming days.

Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing Monday in Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone

While search and rescue operations continue in the most remote affected areas of the state, thousands of utility workers continue to patch Florida’s battered electrical grid as many are still left without power. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said over 95% of Floridians who lost access to electricity during the storm have already had their power restored .

However, thousands living in Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, southern Sarasota, and Collier counties are still without power.

“Now it’s time to bring all the resources to help everyone here,” DeSantis said standing in front of the ravaged Cape Coral Pier in Lee County.

The governor said his focus is shifting to restoring vital roads and bridges that were washed away by powerful flood surges.

He added that Florida Department of Transportation trucks will begin surveying the damage to bridges connecting Pine Island and Sanibel Island to the mainland. DeSantis said he hopes FDOT will have a temporary bridge in place by the end of the week to connect residents on Pine Island with a reliable transportation option off the island.

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

FDOT is also in the planning stages to construct a temporary bridge to reconnect Sanibel Island. No expected timeline was announced.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit Florida on Wednesday. The president was in Puerto Rico on Monday, promising to “rebuild it all” after Hurricane Fiona knocked out all power to the island two weeks ago.

After moving across Florida, Ian made another landfall in the U.S. in South Carolina as a much weaker hurricane. Officials said Monday that crews were finishing removing sand from coastal roads and nearly all power had been restored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Walker sticks to denials of abortion, fathering accusations

WADLEY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker remained defiant Thursday after successive reports alleging that he encouraged and paid for the 2009 abortion of a woman and later fathered a child with her. Digging in on his denials of reporting by The Daily Beast, Walker, a...
GEORGIA STATE
WAVY News 10

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
WAVY News 10

DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia

WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Three Deaths#Hurricane Ian#The Associated Press#Floridians#Florida Department
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Candidate profile: State Sen. Jen Kiggans for Congress

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a political contest rooted in Hampton Roads, but it’s getting attention from power brokers across the nation — the race for Virginia’s Second Congressional District. It includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore and stretches inland through part of Chesapeake, Suffolk, and on to Isle of Wight and Franklin.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Go fish! Virginia trout stocking program resumes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June. A daily stocking schedule can be […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy