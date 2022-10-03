ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Jacob Rees-Mogg sinks Boris Johnson's plan for a new royal yacht: Business Secretary says £250m 'distraction' cannot go ahead amid cost-of-living crisis

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Boris Johnson's plans for a new royal yacht are not in the 'realms of reality' as he suggested it should be scrapped.

The Business Secretary described it as a 'ship that has sailed', as he said the 'glorious distraction' set to cost £250million could not go ahead in a cost-of-living crisis.

However, the Ministry of Defence said the design phase for a new national flagship is due to be completed with an announcement expected to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjCca_0iKnGa9200
The Royal Yacht Britannia is now moored in Leith, Edinburgh 

When prime minister, Mr Johnson had described a new national flagship as a chance for the UK to 'show itself off to the world' and 'revive the shipbuilding industry'.

Labour had said the plan for a ship to succeed the Royal Yacht Britannia should be scrapped. The money had been set to come from the Ministry of Defence budget.

Mr Rees-Mogg told a recording of the Chopper's Politics for the Telegraph: 'I think it's a glorious distraction I'm afraid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KUtR_0iKnGa9200
When prime minister, Mr Johnson had described a new national flagship as a chance for the UK to 'show itself off to the world' and 'revive the shipbuilding industry'

'It's too late, it was wonderful whilst it lasted but there are lots of things that Tories have a sentimental attachment to but once they've gone it's impossible to bring back.

'I think the royal yacht is in that category and we are facing a cost-of-living problem, I just don't think it's in the realms of reality to have a royal yacht when you're facing a cost-of-living problem.

'Dare I say I think it is a ship that has sailed.'

An MoD spokeswoman said: 'The design phase for the national flagship is due to be completed soon and an announcement will be made in due course.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss tells Tory conference she’s ‘not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy’

Liz Truss said that she is “‘not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy at the supermarket” during her first Conservative conference speech on Wednesday, 5 October.Speaking in Birmingham, the prime minister said she believes that “you know best how to spend your own money,” and is not going to “tell you what to do, or what to think, or how to live your life.”In addition to the public’s bargain-seeking shopping, she also said she’s not interested in “how you spend your spare time, or in virtue signalling.”Sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Suella Braverman says her ‘aspiration’ is to cut immigration to tens of thousands

Home SecretarySuella Braverman has said her "ultimate aspiration" is to reduce net migration to the UK to the tens of thousands.The figure echoes a target set by David Cameron’s government, but ultimately never met, to bring numbers below 100,000. During a fringe meeting at the Conservative party conference, Ms Braverman said she wanted to "substantially reduce" the number of migrants coming to the UK.She said she was not “going to commit to a number" but added that her “ultimate aspiration" was to bring it down to the tens of thousands.Ms Braverman also suggested she wanted to cut...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'Putin has nowhere else to go... We should expect nukes': Senior British military commander warns that Russia's leader may lash out if he faces humiliation of defeat in Ukraine

The UK should expect Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons as he faces an inevitable defeat in Ukraine, a senior British military commander has suggested. Retired Major-General Jonathan Shaw said there is not much else the Russian president can do given the failure of his conventional forces. His shock warning...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Yacht#Rees#Sinks#Uk#The Ministry Of Defence#Tories#Mod
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE 'My country needs peace and so do I': Ukrainian refugee dumped by her British lover after he left his partner for her says she is 'happy to be home' as she arrives back in war-torn country

The Ukrainian refugee dumped by her British lover after he left his partner and two children for her has arrived back in the war-torn country. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, still tearful after her break-up with security guard Tony Garnett, has been reduced to tears again after she witnessed the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier killed by Russian troops as she travelled home by bus.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Former minister calls Truss’s plans ‘cruel’ and warns over ‘lurch to the right’

Liz Truss will lead the Conservatives to a landslide defeat at the next general election if she does not curb her radical agenda, a former Tory cabinet minister has warned.Nadine Dorries, a close ally of Boris Johnson, said the new prime minister was “lurching to the right” and was making a “mistake” by reversing the policies of her predecessor without a mandate.In comments to The Times, the former culture secretary accused the prime minister of being “cruel” and unconservative by planning to hold back benefit increases at a time when people were struggling to cope with the cost of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chair apologises for telling struggling people to just ‘get better-paid job’

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has apologised for his remarks calling on struggling Britons to “go out there and get that new job”.The senior Tory admitted he regretted his “clumsy” comments was he grilled on his remarks during interviews on Thursday – insisting he understood how hard people worked.Mr Berry told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary or higher wages, go out there and get that new job.”Asked about the remarks on Times Radio, he said: “I do think my...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: The problem Liz Truss faces over Brexit is that it isn’t ageing very well

It is widely assumed that the debate about Brexit is over. Neither Labour nor the Liberal Democrats show much interest in revisiting the issue. Remain voters, it is argued, have accommodated themselves to what has happened. As a result, one legacy that Boris Johnson will be able to leave his successor, Liz Truss, is that, arguments about the Northern Ireland protocol apart, Brexit has indeed been done (although the recent turmoil in the financial markets has again brought the issue to the surface).Yet this is not what the polls tell us. Rather, they indicate that the decision to leave the...
U.K.
The Independent

Truss in move to restore discipline after fractious Tory conference

Liz Truss will attempt to impose iron discipline in the Tory ranks as MPs return to Westminster following a fractious Conservative Party conference.The gathering in Birmingham saw Cabinet collective responsibility pushed to breaking point and the threat of a rebellion over tax measures by senior backbenchers.Downing Street suggested Tory whips will seek to restore order.The Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “There’s always going to be differences of opinion between people, people are entitled to their personal opinions. But they should be raised in a more constructive manner.“Collective responsibility is the same as it always has been.”Asked if that will be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories have made UK ‘laughing stock’, says donor defecting to Labour

A top Conservative party donor has announced his defection to Labour with a £100,000 donation to Sir Keir Starmer’s party.Gareth Quarry accused Liz Truss and her Kwasi Kwarteng of being “zealots” and said the Tories had made Britain “a laughing stock”.The multimillionaire said the prime minister and chancellor were practising “GCSE economics” but described Labour as “sensible people who have got their feet on the ground”.“The Tories’ behaviour over several years has made the UK a laughing stock,” Mr Quarry told The Times.He added: “What’s dawned on me, particularly since the Johnson years, is that there is a desperately...
POLITICS
The Independent

Coup, chaos and conflict: What we learned from Tory party conference

Liz Truss went into her first Conservative Party conference as prime minister hoping for a faction-uniting celebration of her tax-cutting agenda.But it was not the jamboree she had hoped for, with Cabinet members breaking rank, publicly criticising each other and accusing Tory colleagues of staging a “coup”.The government’s major U-turn on scrapping top-rate tax set the agenda for this week’s conference, and here we take a look at what we have learned during the event in Birmingham.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

M People founder says band are ‘livid’ at use of song at Tory Party conference

M People founder Mike Pickering has said the band are “livid” that their song was used by Prime Minister Liz Truss on stage.Ms Truss walked on to the stage at the Conservative Party conference to their 1990s hit Moving On Up, which features vocalist Heather Small, ahead of delivering her keynote speech.The dance anthem, which was released by the Manchester-based band in 1993, peaked at number two on the UK singles chart.Pickering told the PA news agency: “They (the band) are livid. Heather’s boy James is a Labour councillor. Hopefully most people will know that they have pirated it off...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

636K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy