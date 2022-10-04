ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond of Crime Mob Interview

Millennium Tour Turnt Up! is back and kicking off the tour with the second show in Charlotte on October 8.

Eric Kelley II caught up with Diamond ATL of Crime Mob. She talked about which new female rapper she would like to collaborate with, new music that she’s going to release and, how it feels to have a classic crunk song in her catalog.

Diamond meantion is took a break from music to regroup but she talked about the group’s classic hit single “Knuck If You Buck” and how legendary it has become over the years.

“Definitely a walk down memory lane. I’m so thankful that, you know, we’ve created music as a whole that’s been time this music that each generation.” She continuted, “I’m thankful that it’s still refreshing to the new generation. But for people who came up in that era, the crunk era, I mean, we literally are going to put you in that mind frame to make you feel like you’re living in that time.”

20 years in the rap game, Diamond is hip to the new female rappers. She said she could see herself collrating with CMG rapper, Glorilla.

“Everybody’s talking about glow ruler. I really love her energy. I feel like right now as far as today I can connect with her.”

The 32-year-old Crime Mob was excited to share she has new music on the way. She said its still the Diamonfd ATL fans are use to and its a party record that gone have you and your girls twerking.

“I’m popping my ish, unapologetic, classy, ratchet, fun, free, let your hair down, whatever you want to call it. Like, I enjoy making music that makes people feel good. It’s a party record. And hopefully we’ll be having an album following the end of November.”

Diamond ATL talked about what the fans can expect on tour from Crime Mob.

“There will be no time to sit in your seat”, she said.  “You’re literally going to be on your feet and that’s the type of performances I’m used to. Either being a part of or witnessing where the energy is just through the roof. I mean, you got Trillville, you got Yang twins, you know, for the R&B lovers, you have Sammy, you have Lloyd, you have Mario.”

