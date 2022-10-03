Columbia Main Street shooting suspect surrenders, victim in critical condition

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
WIS-TV
Man arrested after pursuit that led to crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who ran from deputies and led to a collision that sent a deputy to the hospital. On Saturday, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in the 6200 block of Farrow Road....
One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
wach.com
2 people escape uninjured from Columbia area house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people survived a house fire the Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports. Officials say firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 5800 block of Token Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the property. Firefighters were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
Disappearance of two children under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two children who went missing around the same time on Saturday morning. The sheriff's department said that 11-year-old Kobe Jackson and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez both went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday. They are not related but are believed to be together.
WLTX.com
Fort Jackson confirms investigation underway following death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A soldier trainee has died after being found unresponsive at Fort Jackson, leading to a 48-hour training stand-down. A media relations spokesperson for Fort Jackson said that the 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks area. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
WIS-TV
Clarendon County offering reward in club shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said a reward for information is being offered in a deadly shooting investigation. On Sept. 24 CCSO and SLED were at the scene of a shooting at Petey’s Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln. Three victims were shot in the incident. One of them died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man, seize candy laced with drugs, firearms, marijuana
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say they seized more than 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms in what they call a “long-term narcotics investigation.”. Samuel Braxton, 25, was charged with trafficking marijuana, more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, and possession of...
West Columbia investigators: Have you seen Debi Samayoa? Teen missing since Thursday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teen who went missing on Thursday. The department said that 17-year-old Debi Alparo Samoyoa was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and red shoes. Authorities haven't said specifically where in the town Samayoa was seen or when he went missing.
iheart.com
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash. It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m. A 2015 Buick SUV traveling east and a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle going...
Fire rips through mobile home on Leesburg Road; no injuries reported
HOPKINS, S.C. — A mobile home on Leesburg Road is heavily damaged following a fire that occurred on Friday afternoon. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire confirmed to News19 that the fire happened in a mobile home park in the 4300 block of Leesburg Road. The fire is believed to have begun outside the home but soon spread under it and then into the interior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
TYRELL OWENS-RILEY: Columbia and law enforcement communities honor late CPD officer
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last month, a Columbia Police Officer unexpectedly died during a training exercise. Thursday morning, fellow officers, friends and family came to remember 31-year-old Tyrell Owens-Riley. In his 31 years on earth, Tyrell Owens-Riley served his country in the Marines and his community with the Columbia...
abccolumbia.com
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of drugs and 30 firearms
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Braxton, 25, for trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Braxton was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team on Thursday after they entered his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.
counton2.com
Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
I-26 crash congestion beginning to clear near Little Mountain
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 in Newberry County should expect a slower ride if they're heading east due to an accident reported on Saturday afternoon. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at mile marker 90 and initially had traffic backed up to Little Mountain. The crash appears to have occurred around 1:30 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Lower Richland H.S. arrested
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) – A student from Lower Richland High School is behind bars after investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says he brought a stolen loaded gun on school property. According to authorities, the 17 year old, who is not being identified because he is a minor had the firearm in the truck of his car.
WIS-TV
Lexington man arrested on drug charges
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Lexington man on drug trafficking charges. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two counts of meth trafficking, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents identified as fentanyl, according to deputies.
WRDW-TV
Highway crashes kill 2 within hours in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that left two victims dead. Wednesday’s early morning crash left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on...
Comments / 0