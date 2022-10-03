Columbia Main Street shooting suspect surrenders, victim in critical condition

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two children who went missing around the same time on Saturday morning. The sheriff's department said that 11-year-old Kobe Jackson and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez both went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday. They are not related but are believed to be together.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO