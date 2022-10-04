Read full article on original website
THC law in Minnesota forces employers to revisit drug testing policies
MINNEAPOLIS — Hemp-based THC products have been legal in Minnesota for a little more than three months now, but employers across the state are still struggling to adjust to the brand-new law. Lauryn Schothorst, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce director of workforce management policy, said the lack of clear...
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office.
740thefan.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
willmarradio.com
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
KEYC
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
mprnews.org
Fears, frustration mount as Minnesota’s long-term care staffing crisis deepens
Minnesota’s long-term care industry has long struggled with staff shortages. But after two years of COVID-19, the industry is reeling and a hard reality is beginning to take a toll on the residents of these facilities and their families. The pandemic has crippled the industry’s ability to recruit and...
mprnews.org
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state's Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law
Millennials in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are Drinking More Compared to Pre-COVID
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot!. But you know what that means? This means they grew up to be legal drinking adults in a very confusing time! But what has been changing our world more than ever? That answer is COVID, and as an adult myself, COVID really affected how much and where I drink, so I’m betting it did on others too.
Minnesota Set to Distribute Frontline Worker Bonuses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Bonuses for Minnesota's frontline workers are expected to be distributed this week. A news release from the state's Department of Labor and Industry says 1,025,655 Minnesotans qualify for a piece of the $500 million allocated for bonus checks. Each of those workers are set to receive a payment of $487.45.
Scott Jensen repeats debunked claim about litter boxes in schools
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen recently repeated a false claim that schools are allowing children to use litter boxes instead of bathrooms if they identify as "furry." Jensen made the comments while speaking at a campaign event in September. In video posted...
fox9.com
Minnesota frontline worker payments of nearly $500 start going out this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 1 million Minnesota workers will get bonus payments of nearly $500 starting this week, a thank-you gift from the state that arrives more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started. State officials said 1,025,655 people would get $487.45 each.
Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45
Minnesota workers who qualify for "hero pay" relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will see checks arrive starting this week, though the amount they'll be receiving is less than lawmakers had intended. The Office of Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that 1,025,655 frontline workers qualified for the payments passed by the Minnesota...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota to Receive $18 Million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(KNSI) — The State of Minnesota has landed $18 million from Congress to help families with heating costs this winter. The money will be funneled into the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to provide qualified ratepayers with assistance for home energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. residential price of electricity is forecast to average 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021. Higher retail electricity prices largely reflect an increase in wholesale power prices driven by rising natural gas prices.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
lakesarearadio.net
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
