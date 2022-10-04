Breaking News: Williams, AZ: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona confirms EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community.

Read full article on original website
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
EF-1 tornado tears through northern Arizona community, NWS confirmed
WILLIAMS, Arizona — A tornado touched down north of Williams on Monday afternoon, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community, officials said. No injuries have been reported at this time. At 1:30 p.m. the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received reports of a weather-related event in the...
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
No joke. NASA astronauts practicing moonwalks outside of Flagstaff
PHOENIX — Throughout October, astronauts will be walking the craters and landscapes of Northern Arizona. The missions will practice moonwalking and roving operations, using Arizona's desert as a stand-in for the moon. “Our goal is to simulate one of the early astronaut missions to the moon," Kelsey Young, JETT...
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
This $3.795 Million Elegant Home in Flagstaff with Multiple Outside Entertaining Areas is The Epitome of Mountain Relaxation
The Home in Flagstaff, a stunning estate features natural Telluride stone, a tranquil fountain at the front entry and a monumental stone fireplace as the centerpiece of the great room is now available for sale. This home located at 3900 Clubhouse Cir, Flagstaff, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Deana Keck (Phone: 928-779-5700) & Brett Lee (Phone: 775-342-9361) at Symmetry Realty Brokerage for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Flagstaff.
Historic Jerome hotel opens haunted penthouse suite
The Haunted Group hospitality group, known for putting Jerome and Cottonwood “on the map” as Northern Arizona tourism destinations, announces that the new “Haunted Penthouse” suite has opened for bookings at The Clinkscale Hotel, Bar + Grill in Jerome. Owners of the building issue daring advice to guests: Only book a stay if you are prepared to have encounters of a paranormal nature.
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son on Sept. 28, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a...
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
